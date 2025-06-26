Finn Russell will start at 10 for the British & Irish Lions against Western Force this weekend in Perth (Pic: Getty) | Getty Images

Andy Farrell has chosen five Scotland stars in his starting XV and replacements for this weekend’s tour opener in Perth.

The British & Irish Lions starting XV and replacements for the first match of their 2025 tour of Australia has been named with five Scotland stars selected for the squad.

Andy Farrell’s side will begin their tour Down Under against Western Force in Perth having fallen to a disappointing defeat to Argentina last weekend in Dublin in their send off match. They will be looking to bounce back from that as they face the team who finished ninth in the Super Rugby Pacific championship this season.

With the first of three Test matches against the Wallabies on the horizon, these warm up matches are crucial in giving Andy Farrell the chance to see how his players can work together. It should also start to give supporters a clearer indication of how the test match squad could shape up for the first test on July 19.

Farrell has named four Scotland stars in his starting XV to face Western Force in Perth. Edinburgh loose-head prop Pierre Schoeman and Glasgow Warriors lock Scott Cummings are both promoted from the bench to the starting line up after being used as replacements against Argentina in Dublin.

Sione Tuipulotu retains his place in the starting XV but has moved from outside-centre to his more natural position at inside-centre and will partner Ireland’s Garry Ringrose who comes in at 13. Finally, making his first Lions appearance this year off the back of winning the Gallagher Premiership final with Bath, Finn Russell will start at number 10.

There are still questions over that position come Test match time but Russell is surely the leading candidate and strong performances in these warm up matches will only strengthen his case. He does have England duo Finn and Marcus Smith hot on his tail if he fails to hit the high standards he and head coach Farrell will have set.

Glasgow Warriors outside-centre Huw Jones will also make his first ever appearance in a Lions shirt against Wester Force when he comes off the bench. He may get to see him form his Scotland and club partnership with Tuipulotu in midfield but her versatility could also see him deployed at wing or full back if needed.

Duhan van der Merwe misses out on the squad this weekend with Ireland’s James Lowe and Mac Hansen starting on the wings. Captaining the side in the absence of England’s Maro Itoje is Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan.

British & Irish Lions starting XV and replacements to face Western Force

The British & Irish Lions v Western Force:

15. Elliot Daly (Saracens/England), 14. Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland), 13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster Rugby/Ireland),12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), 11. James Lowe (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 10. Finn Russell (Bath Rugby/Scotland), 9. Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales). 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland), 2. Dan Sheehan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland) (c), 3. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 4. Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland), 5. Joe McCarthy (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 6. Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland), 7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 8. Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England).

Replacements:

16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 17. Andrew Porter (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 18. Will Stuart (Bath Rugby/England), 19. Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers/England), 20. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby/Ireland), 21. Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England), 22. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland), 23. Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855.