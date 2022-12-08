The in-form winger, who has been the best rugby of his career this season, has been ruled out until February, confirming Scotland’s worst fears after the knee injury he sustained playing for Edinburgh against Munster last Friday.

The 25-year-old, who had scored a try earlier in the match, injured his knee in the first half and after receiving results of a scan, Edinburgh have confirmed they expect him to be out until February, although the exact timing of his return will depend on how he responds to rehab. Graham damaged his medial collateral ligament – the inner side of his knee joint – against Munster in an awkward fall.

A statement from Edinburgh read: “Darcy will miss the upcoming festive fixtures through injury with the Scotland international winger expected to be sidelined until February. Graham picked up a knee (MCL) injury in last weekend’s BKT United Rugby Championship contest against Munster at DAM Health Stadium and left the match in the 26th minute. Graham will remain under the care of the Edinburgh Rugby medical team during his rehab period.”

Edinburgh winger Darcy Graham has been ruled out until early February with a knee injury. Picture: Mark Scates / SNS

Graham, who came through the ranks at Hawick and has been at Edinburgh for five years, will also miss all four of his club’s pool stage matches in the Heineken Champions Cup as well as the festive 1872 Cup double-header with Glasgow Warriors.

Scotland open their Six Nations campaign with the Calcutta Cup clash against England at Twickenham on February 4, before hosting Wales at Murrayfield a week later. There is then a gap of a fortnight before Gregor Townsend’s side travel to Paris to face France in the third round on February 26. The Scots’ final two games are both at home, against Ireland on March 12 and Italy on March 18.

Graham is the top try-scorer in the United Rugby Championship this season with nine, and also excelled for the national side in the recent autumn Tests. He scored one try against New Zealand and a hat-trick against Argentina. His tries in the recent autumn series took his Test tally to 16 in 33 matches and drew praise from Townsend.