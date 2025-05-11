The 78-year-old former centre and fly-half revealed he has just completed a six-week course of radiotherapy

Former Scotland and British and Irish Lions head coach Sir Ian McGeechan is urging rugby players and all young men to get themselves tested after confirming his prostate cancer diagnosis.

The 78-year-old former centre and fly-half - who won 32 Scotland caps and toured with the Lions in 1974, winning the series in South Africa, and in 1977 in New Zealand - is currently consultant director of rugby at Championship club Doncaster Knight.

He famously led the Scots to the Five Nations Grand Slam in 1990 and oversaw series victories as the Lions boss in 1989 and 1997.

Sir Ian McGeechan has been diagnosed with prostate cancer | Getty Images

Leeds-born McGeechan told the Telegraph,he has just completed a six-week course of radiotherapy. He said: “I have prostate cancer. I feel alright, really, just a bit more tired. I always sleep well anyway so it has probably just added to it. I have to wait six weeks then have scans and a review of how effective the treatment has been.

“I have told the players here (at Doncaster) before the treatment started because there would be times when I would not be around for meetings or on the training field with the. The players have asked me how it is going and have been very good.

“I don't want to make a big thing of it, but it is important to get the message out about urging people to go and get tested. I said that to our players here, to make sure they get themselves tested. I have an opportunity here at Doncaster and I have a good family, and I just don't think any differently. I am trying to do all the right things for my health and fitness.

“When I had my last treatment, from the receptionist to the radiographer, they all said, ‘Well done, good luck, have a happy time’. Everyone. That support and the environment is so positive. What will be, will be.”

McGeechan triumphed on his first tour as Lions head coach, overseeing a 2-1 series victory in Australia in 1989. He oversaw a 2-1 series reverse in New Zealand four years later, before masterminding an against-the-odds win over world champions South Africa in 1997.

He was appointed Scotland coach in 1988, leading the nation to a Grand Slam two years later, courtesy of an iconic 13-7 victory over England.

At club level, McGeechan won the European Cup with Wasps in 2007 and the English Premiership in 2008. He also returned for a fourth Lions tour as head coach in 2009, but suffered a 2-1 series defeat in South Africa, and worked as an assistant on the 2005 tour of New Zealand.