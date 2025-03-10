Scotland face a major test as they prepare to visit a France side that appear to be on their way to becoming Six Nations champions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland will round off their Six Nations campaign with arguably their most severe test to date as they visit France.

Gregor Townsend’s men returned to winning ways on Saturday when they held off a late comeback from Wales to take the points - but they will now focus on a trip to the Stade de France as they take on a French side that are on the brink of becoming Six Nations champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s hosts will be crowned champions if they can see off Scotland after winning three of their four fixtures during this year’s tournament. However, any slip-ups could allow England to snatch the title if they can claim a win against Wales in Cardiff.

With an intriguing final weekend lying in wait, we take a look at all of the details ahead of Scotland’s visit to France.

When does France v Scotland take place?

Scotland’s latest Six Nations test will take place at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday, March 15. Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm GMT, 9pm local time.

Are tickets still available for France v Scotland?

No, the game is believed to be a sell-out, meaning there will be a crowd of over 81,000 in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What has Gregor Townsend said about France v Scotland?

Speaking after watching France see off reigning champions Ireland, the Scotland head coach said: “I watched the first half before we got on the team bus to go to our own game. Ireland had a lot of play in the first 20 minutes, but they weren’t able to break France down, couldn’t score. And that’s unlike Ireland, they’re really good in the opposition 22. And any errors they made, they were punished by France, and France then grew in confidence. When they click, whether it’s the forwards interlinking or some of their magical backline players, they’re very, very dangerous.

“And at home they’ll be full of that energy and passion that they always show when they play at the Stade de France. You’ve got to make sure that you play to your strengths. Even two years ago, when we were a man down and then they got a red card, it was a very open game. I don’t think they wanted it to be as open at times and we had chances. We got within seven points at one stage. “

Who is the referee for France v Scotland?

English referee Matthew Carley has been named as the man in the middle for Saturday’s Six Nations meeting between France and Scotland. The 40-year-old will be assisted by fellow Englishman Karl Dickson and Irish official Eoghan Cross, with South Africa’s Marius van der Westhuizen on TMO duties.

What is the latest team news ahead of France v Scotland?

There was a severe blow for the French on Saturday as captain Antoine Dupont confirmed he had ruptured his cruciate knee ligaments during their win against Ireland. The Toulouse star was forced out of the action in the first half when Ireland’s Tadhg Beirne fell on his leg at a ruck. Maxime Lucu came off the bench to replace Dupont during the win and could be handed a start against Scotland. Gregor Townsend has confirmed Finn Russell and Zander Ferguson will be assessed ahead of Saturday’s game after the Scotland duo were replaced during the final 20 minutes of the win against Wales.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “Hopefully with the likes of Finn and Zander, they’re going to be recovered in time for training this week and in time for a massive game at the weekend. Recovery is a key focus for us. I don’t think there’s much we have to add to our game. It’s our fifth game. Normally we do a little bit on Monday but not much. We won’t do anything on Monday and then Tuesday will be light. We’ll have a good training session on Wednesday but instead of having two big days, it will be diluted into one day and then we’re flying on Thursday.”