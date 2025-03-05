Rugby’s Greatest Championship continues this weekend with matches at the Aviva Stadium, Murrayfield and Twickenham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fourth round of the 2025 Six Nations Championship gets underway this weekend with three more mouth watering ties for rugby fans to enjoy.

The action kicks off on Saturday as Ireland look to take another step towards a third consecutive title and potentially another grand slam. Standing in their way are 2022 champions France who could put themselves in the driving seat for another title win of their own if they are victorious in Dublin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland are next up and they’re back at Murrayfield with Wales the visitors to Edinburgh. Gregor Townsend’s side are looking to return to winning ways after back-to-back defeats against Ireland and England while the visitors need a victory to give themselves a a chance of avoiding the wooden spoon.

Round four concludes in London on Sunday as England host Italy at Twickenham with Steve Borthwick’s side also still in contention for the title. Edinburgh Evening News Sports Editor Martyn Simpson makes his predictions:

Ireland vs France

The title could very well be wrapped up this weekend in Dublin as a win for the Irish would leave them only needing to avoid a shock upset in Rome in the final round to secure another Grand Slam win. Victory for the French though would well and truly set up a Super Saturday for the ages, depending on results in the other matches, where both sides plus England (and possibly even Scotland, however unlikely) could all have a chance at lifting the trophy.

This one could be even more monumental had France won their round two game against England but they responded to the disappointment by scoring 73 points in Rome - a real statement. The pressure is more on the home side than the French but Ireland haven’t shown signs of cracking under pressure in the past so why would they start now?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our prediction: Ireland to win by 10 points or less. Like so many Six Nations matches it could be home advantage that gives one side the edge over the other. This may actually be the most difficult match of the competition so far to predict because a France side at their best are more than capable of wining in Dublin but Ireland’s defence has been excellent this tournament and we’re backing that to be the deciding factor that frustrates the visitors and sees Andy Farrell’s side over the line.

Scotland vs Wales

Believe it or not, there is a scenario where Scotland could still go into the final weekend with a shot at winning the trophy. To give them there best chance they would first need France to beat Ireland without either side picking up a bonus point and then to take the maximum five points on offer against Wales. That would put France top of the table (unless England were to win by well over 100 points against Italy) on 15 points with Scotland on 11.

These ifs, buts and maybes won’t be on the mind of Gregor Townsend and his players though, all that matters is getting back to winning ways after consecutive losses to Ireland and England. Pride is very much on the line for both nations in this match with Wales looking to avoid another wooden spoon and they will see this game as a real opportunity to do that after a much improved display against the Irish last time out.

Our prediction: Scotland to win by 15 points or more. Much like France in the last round, Scotland need a statement win here to keep supporters on side. An unconvincing win might get them by but defeat will see serious questions being asked about Gregor Townsend’s future so the players need to deliver to show they were worth their pre-tournament praise. If Wales bring the energy levels they had in Cardiff last time out it will be a tough afternoon for the hosts but a sold out Murrayfield crowd should ensure that it’s Scotland who have the fire in their bellies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England vs Italy

You’d think this would be the easiest result to predict, as it is most years given that Italy have never beaten England in the Six Nations. However, as Krusty the Clown once remarked in The Simpsons, “I thought the Generals were due!”.

At some point we are going to have to see Italy finally end that record. Will it be this weekend? The smart money says no but you can’t ignore the fact that even with two wins under their belts that England have looked less than convincing this tournament. France and Scotland lost those matches with their own mistakes rather than England wining them convincingly so don’t rule out an Italian side with nothing to lose heading to Twickenham.

Our prediction: England by 20 points or less. I know we just spoke about the Italians having a shot but realistically even the best teams in the world struggle at Twickenham regardless of England’s form. We keep saying Italy are a much improved side compared to recent years so expect a competitive game here but you still have to believe England will have enough about them to win reasonably comfortably. A man can dream though! A man can dream.

Read more: Scotland predicted team to face Wales this weekend in Six Nations clash at Murrayfield