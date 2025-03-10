The latest injury news ahead of Scotland's Six Nations clash with France.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s preparations for their final game of this year’s Six Nations have received a major boost after key men Kyle Steyn and Adam Hastings returned to contention for Saturday’s visit to France.

Gregor Townsend’s side returned to winning ways with a home victory against Wales on Saturday and will hope to round off their campaign with what would be a surprise win against a France side that are in pole position to become this year’s champions. The hosts only have to match England’s result in their game against Wales to top the table come Saturday night and become champions for the first time in three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland’s aims for their trip to the Stade de France are more modest as Townsend’s men are targeting a win that could see them finish as high as second place in the table - although securing that achievement would rely on unexpected defeats for England and Ireland. Although the odds are against his side, Townsend will be able to call upon the services of Steyn and Hastings once again. Steyn picked up a knee injury earlier this year but comes into contention for the first time after he was recalled for the trip to France and he will be joined in the squad by Glasgow Warriors fly-half Hastings. Soyaux-Angouleme back-rower and Glasgow Warriors number eight Jack Mann are also in the squad, with the latter now clear of World Rugby’s concussion protocols.

It has also been confirmed Cameron Henderson, Arron Reed, Cameron Redpath and Rory Hutchinson have all returned to their club sides and will not feature in Paris.

Scotland squad for Six Nations clash with France

Forwards

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby, Jamie Bhatti – Glasgow Warriors, Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors, Dave Cherry – Edinburgh Rugby, Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors, Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Euan Ferrie – Glasgow Warriors, Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby, Jonny Gray – Bordeaux Bègles, Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby, Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers, Ewan Johnson – Oyonnax, Jack Mann - Glasgow Warriors, Alexander Masibaka – Soyaux-Angouleme, Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors, Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby, D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby, Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby, Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby, Sam Skinner – Edinburgh Rugby, Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors, Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby

Backs

Fergus Burke – Saracens, Matt Currie – Edinburgh Rugby, Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors, Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby, George Horne – Glasgow Warriors, Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors, Huw Jones – Glasgow Warriors, Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors, Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse, Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors, Finn Russell – Co-Captain – Bath Rugby, Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors, Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors, Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors, Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby, Ben White – Toulon

Your next Scotland Rugby read: British & Irish Lions confirm date for 2025 squad selection as Scotland hopefuls set to learn Australia fate