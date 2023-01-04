The 23-year-old qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents and will make the move to Edinburgh in the summer at the end of his current deal. The highly-regarded playmaker has been in fine form this current campaign and recently helped Munster to a dramatic 14-15 win against Ulster with a last-gasp try and conversion at Kingspan Stadium.

Healy said: “Edinburgh is a hugely welcoming club with a really tight-knit playing squad. It’s also been great to see the club move into a new home in DAM Health Stadium which looks to have a brilliant atmosphere. Having played against them several times it’s clear how much they want to play. They’ve really developed their game under Mike Blair and I believe that style will suit me.

“I’m looking forward to putting myself into a new environment and seeing how I go. I’d like to thank everyone at Munster for their support over the last few seasons. I’ve loved every minute of my time playing with the club, but I felt now was the right time to take on a new and exciting challenge in Edinburgh.”

Stand-off Ben Healy will join Edinburgh from Munster in the summer.

A product of Glenstal Abbey School and the Munster Academy, Healy made his professional debut against Edinburgh in November 2019, notching up 11 points in a 18-16 defeat to the capital side. A deadly accurate goal kicker, Healy’s talents from the tee have been on show throughout his career so far. He has more 90% accuracy this season as a goal kicker.

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair described Healy as “a quality playmaker” with “excellent game management and kicking ability” and stand-off who can dictate games with “great calmness”.

