“Quality playmaker and accurate goal kicker”: Edinburgh sign stand-off Ben Healy from Munster on two-year-deal
Edinburgh have secured the signing of stand-off Ben Healy, who will join the club from Munster on a two-year deal ahead of the 2023/24 season.
The 23-year-old qualifies for Scotland through his grandparents and will make the move to Edinburgh in the summer at the end of his current deal. The highly-regarded playmaker has been in fine form this current campaign and recently helped Munster to a dramatic 14-15 win against Ulster with a last-gasp try and conversion at Kingspan Stadium.
Healy said: “Edinburgh is a hugely welcoming club with a really tight-knit playing squad. It’s also been great to see the club move into a new home in DAM Health Stadium which looks to have a brilliant atmosphere. Having played against them several times it’s clear how much they want to play. They’ve really developed their game under Mike Blair and I believe that style will suit me.
“I’m looking forward to putting myself into a new environment and seeing how I go. I’d like to thank everyone at Munster for their support over the last few seasons. I’ve loved every minute of my time playing with the club, but I felt now was the right time to take on a new and exciting challenge in Edinburgh.”
A product of Glenstal Abbey School and the Munster Academy, Healy made his professional debut against Edinburgh in November 2019, notching up 11 points in a 18-16 defeat to the capital side. A deadly accurate goal kicker, Healy’s talents from the tee have been on show throughout his career so far. He has more 90% accuracy this season as a goal kicker.
Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair described Healy as “a quality playmaker” with “excellent game management and kicking ability” and stand-off who can dictate games with “great calmness”.
He added: “With Ben being Scottish qualified, that was another important factor in the decision to bring him in, and I know he’ll be really excited to hit the ground running at a new club, and in a new city, while competing for a place in our squad. All of us look forward to welcoming Ben to Edinburgh this summer.”