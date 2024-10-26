Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Here is everything you need to know about how to catch Scottish Rugby’s upcoming international test matches in Edinburgh.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregor Townsend has named his Scotland squad for the 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series matches with four games set to be played at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium.

There are five uncapped players in their ranks and a new captain in Glasgow Warriors centre Sione Tuipulotu for the fixtures with Fiji, South Africa, Portugal and Australia. All four matches are expected to see bumper attendances at the home of Scottish Rugby and, for fans who can’t make it along, are being shown live on TV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is everything you need to know about Scotland’s upcoming Autumn Nations Test Series including when the matches are, if tickets are still available and how to watch the games on TV:

Who Scotland are playing in their 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series

Scotland start off their 2024 Autumn Nations Test Series against Fiji. The Scots have played the Pacific Islanders nine times in test matches throughout their respective histories and have won seven of those with Fiji’s lat victory coming in 2017.

Scotland’s last match with Fiji was during the 2022 Autumn Nations Test Series where Gregor Townsend’s men won 28-12 at Murrayfield. This match will kick off their 2024 series and will be played on Satuday, November 2.

Scotland’s second match will almost certainly be their most challenging of the series. They welcome reigning world champions South Africa to Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Africa have dominated this fixture during the professional era of rugby union and are on an eight game winning run against Scotland which dates back to 2012 with the Scots last win coming in 2010. This match will be played on Sunday, November 10.

Supporters will then expect to see Gregor Townsend mix things up in his selection and give some test minutes to many of the newer and less experienced faces in his squad when they face minnows Portugal. The two nations have only ever played each other twice, with Scotland winning both, and the last meeting was in 2007.

The Portuguese team earned plenty of plaudits for their strong showings and attacking rugby during last year’s World Cup and Scotland will have to be on guard for that. This match is due to be played on Saturday, November 16.

Finally, the series will round off when Australia take to the pitch at Murrayfield. This has been a particularly competitive fixture in recent years with both teams winning five of the last ten meetings each dating back to 2006.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their last match was in 2022 where Australia won at Murrayfield by just a single point with a 16-15 victory over Gregor Townsend’s men. That match is due to be played on Sunday, November 24.

Scotland Autumn Nations Test series 2024:

Scotland v Fiji - Saturday, November 2. Kick off at 5:40pm

Scotland v South Africa - Sunday, November 10. Kick off at 4:10pm

Scotland v Portugal - Saturday, November 16. Kick off at 3:10pm

Scotland v Australia - Sunday, November 24. Kick off at 1:40pm

Remaining tickets for Scotland Autumn Nations Test Series

At the time of publication, three of the four test matches have already sold out. Tickets are no longer available for Scotland v Fiji, Scotland v South Africa or Scotland v Australia.

However, there are still tickets available for Scotland v Portugal on Saturday, November 16 with only 50,000 seats sold so far. You can find out more and how to purchase tickets at the official Scottish Rugby website.

Scotland Autumn Nations Test Series TV coverage

For rugby fans who can’t make it along to Murrayfield or who didn’t get their tickets in time, all four matches are set to be broadcast on TV and streamed live online. TNT Sports holds the rights for all of the Autumn Nations Test Series which also includes England, Wales and Ireland’s upcoming matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find out more about TNT sports and the planned coverage and build up for the matches at their official website. If you are looking to stream the matches online, this can be done through Discovery+.