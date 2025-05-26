The Scotland international has praised one club team-mate who could have played alongside him at international level.

Scotland international Rory Hutchinson has described Northampton Saints team-mate Henry Pollock as ‘something special’ as the young flanker prepares to tour Australia with the British and Irish Lions this summer.

The duo suffered heartache on Saturday as the Saints suffered a 28-20 defeat in their European Champions Cup final clash with French club Bordeaux Bègles as the season came to a disappointing end at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium. However, there will be a positive end for Pollock after the England international was named in Andy Farrell’s Lions squad that will face Argentina in a pre-tour fixture next month before travelling down under to face the Wallabies.

The 20-year-old will be the youngest member of the Lions squad for the tour - but Hutchinson has revealed he has no concerns about how Pollock will fare when he is called upon during the summer after witnessing his remarkable progress throughout the season.

He said: "He's got something special about him. He produces it every week. The amount of energy he brings to the group and how determined he is, and how competitive he is. It really brings the best out of everyone and the rise he's had, especially this season, has been phenomenal. I'm really stoked for him. As a young lad coming through, it feels like we've looked after him and helped him so I'm really happy for him and he's going to have an amazing summer. I'm really hoping to push him for that, for that top spot.”

Hutchinson and Pollock could have been sharing a dressing room at international level as the latter’s parents are both Scottish and he revealed during an interview earlier this year that he actually grew up supporting Scotland. However, after representing England at several youth levels, Pollock stepped into the senior international game when he scored two tries in England’s 14-68 win against Wales on the final round of Six Nations fixtures in March.

Asked if Pollock should have been approached by Scotland, Hutchinson responded: “Yeah, well, you know, he's chosen and he's made that decision. Whatever the decision was, he's made the most of it and, you know, he's in that position now and long may his form continue.”