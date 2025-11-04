As the All Blacks fixture fast approaches, we think the Scotland coach will go for experienced customers over explosive youngsters in a potential history-making fixture.

In 32 attempts, Scotland have never beaten New Zealand in a competitive rugby union outing, with a 25-25 draw at Murrayfield in 1983 being the closest they’ve come to toppling International Rugby’s biggest powerhouse. Despite the abysmal record, the Scots last three fixtures against the Kiwis have all been lost by fine margins.

As Gregor Townsend picks a squad that he hopes can find that extra gear to get over the line against a star-studded All Blacks side, he has a number of selection headaches to deal with after Scotland’s biggest ever win at Murrayfield against the USA.

However, in a test that is in a different stratosphere in terms of difficulty, with Scotland’s French-based players such as Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn back in the fold, as well as the likes of Sione Tuipulotu, Pierre Schoeman and Ewan Ashman rested for the USA clash, a plethora of changes are expected to be made by the Scotland coach.

Here’s how we predict Scotland to line-up against the All Blacks at Murrayfield on Saturday afternoon:

1 . Pierre Schoeman As one of Scotland's best ever looseheads, he is literally one of the first names on the team sheet. Rested against the Americans he should be raring to go.

2 . Ewan Ashman Having awarded Harri Morris his debut cap on Saturday, the Edinburgh hooker is set to slot back in the front row.

3 . Zander Fagerson If fit, the 29-year has to be involved in the starting XV. Townsend said after the USA rout his minutes were 'being managed' and that he done 'all that was asked of him' in training.