Scotland predicted XV to face France: decisions to be made for Townsend ahead of Six Nations Super Saturday

Martyn Simpson
Sports Editor

Published 11th Mar 2025, 09:57 BST

The Stade de France will be the venue for Scotland’s final match of the 2025 Six Nations championship.

The 2025 Six Nations concludes this weekend with Scotland and France bringing the curtain down in the final match at the Stade de France in Paris.

Although Gregor Townsend’s side do still technically have an opportunity to win the competition it is highly unlikely and would require a string of results elsewhere going their way in the other two ‘Super Saturday’ matches. Ireland take on Italy in the opener while England face Wales in the middle match.

The head coach has had some big calls to make throughout the tournament but this weekend’s starting XV may be one of his easiest calls. Here is the Edinburgh Evening News’ predicted Scotland XV to take on France in their final match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship:

Had his best game of the tournament against Wales and seemingly back to undisputed first choice loose-head after being dropped to the bench in round two

1. Pierre Schoeman

Started every game so far this tournament after coming in from the cold and has more than justified Townsend's selection with his performances

2. Dave Cherry

Will earn his 75th cap if he plays in Paris this weekend and will have one last chance to prove his Lions credentials on the international stage ahead of this summer's tour

3. Zander Fagerson

He really has gotten better with each passing game back on the international stage and it seems like his partnership with Grant Gilchrest in the second row could be a steady one for the foreseeable future

4. Jonny Gray

