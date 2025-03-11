The 2025 Six Nations concludes this weekend with Scotland and France bringing the curtain down in the final match at the Stade de France in Paris.

Although Gregor Townsend’s side do still technically have an opportunity to win the competition it is highly unlikely and would require a string of results elsewhere going their way in the other two ‘Super Saturday’ matches. Ireland take on Italy in the opener while England face Wales in the middle match.

The head coach has had some big calls to make throughout the tournament but this weekend’s starting XV may be one of his easiest calls. Here is the Edinburgh Evening News’ predicted Scotland XV to take on France in their final match of the 2025 Six Nations Championship:

1 . Pierre Schoeman Had his best game of the tournament against Wales and seemingly back to undisputed first choice loose-head after being dropped to the bench in round two

2 . Dave Cherry Started every game so far this tournament after coming in from the cold and has more than justified Townsend's selection with his performances

3 . Zander Fagerson Will earn his 75th cap if he plays in Paris this weekend and will have one last chance to prove his Lions credentials on the international stage ahead of this summer's tour