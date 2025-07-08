Fiji v Scotland: TV details, kick-off time, team news and squad update

Everything you need to know about Scotland’s summer tour match against Fiji including which TV channel will broadcast the action and what time the match kicks off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland continue their Skyscanner Pacific Tour as they face the Fijians at the weekend with Gregor Townsend's men looking to make it two wins from two.

With many of the squad's big names on British and Irish Lions duty, it's great opportunity for the coach to assess the depth of his squad. The team survived a late fightback in their first match against the Maori All Blacks, winning 29-26.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two tries from George Horne as well as scores for Harry Paterson and Arron Reed were enough to see Scotland through, but the win was far from comfortable. With a three point lead in the 79th minute, Scotland were in possession of the ball but a late turnover from the Maori's made it a nail-biting finish.

A man-down, the Scots defended their line well and emerged victorious in Whangarei, however it will be a completely different challenge against the flair of Fiji at the weekend. Scotland have an impressive record against Fiji, winning nine of eleven matches and won comfortably at Murrayfield when the teams last faced in November however with a new look squad on Fijian soil, it poses a very different challenge for Townsend's men.

Where and when does the Fiji v Scotland game take place?

Scotland play their second of three matches in the Pacific Tour at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva on Saturday 12th July. The match will be played at 4:00am (BST) and 3:00pm (local time).

What TV channel is Fiji v Scotland on?

The match will be shown live on Premier Sports (coverage from 3:55am-6:00am).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What is the latest team news ahead of Fiji v Scotland?

With eight players away on Lions duty, Gregor Townsend once again has a chance to experiment with his squad. The coach, who has recently broken silence on his own Scotland future, named a completely different starting XV in New Zealand from the last time the team played in the Six Nations against France.

Stafford McDowall looks set to make his third appearance as captain for the team. The inside centre lead by example against the Maori All Blacks, making a superb 50-22 during the match whilst down to 14-men which led to a try.

With the ever-reliable Zander Fagerson on Lions duty, Scotland fans may be worried about the depth they possess in the tighthead prop department, however, scrum coach Pieter de Villiers believes it's a perfect time for the likes of Elliot Millar Mills, Will Hurd and Finn Richardson to gain test match experience in this position. It was Richardson who started and impressed against Maori All Blacks on his debut.In terms of injuries, Edinburgh back row Ben Muncaster is still recovering from a dead leg and Glasgow forward, Gregor Brown suffered a concussion last week, therefore the pair won't be featuring in Suva.

Who is in the Scotland squad for the Pacific Tour?

Backs

Fergus Burke – Saracens, Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors, Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby, Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints, George Horne – Glasgow Warriors, Tom Jordan – Glasgow Warriors, Cameron Redpath – Bath Rugby, Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors, Harry Paterson – Edinburgh Rugby, Arron Reed – Sale Sharks, Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors, Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors, Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors, Gus Warr – Sale Sharks

Forwards

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby, Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby, Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors, Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby, Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby, Cameron Henderson – Leicester Tigers, Alec Hepburn – Scarlets, Will Hurd – Leicester Tigers, Alexander Masibaka –Soyaux Angoulême XV Charente, Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors, Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints, Ben Muncaster – Edinburgh Rugby, Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens, Fin Richardson – Glasgow Warriors, Jamie Ritchie – Edinburgh Rugby, Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors, Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby, George Turner – Kobelco Kobe Steelers, Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors