Andy Farrell has named a strong starting side as the British and Irish Lions prepare for their latest tour match against Brumbies.

The Lions made it three wins from three on their tour down under as they saw off a dogged and determined Waratahs side on Saturday and will now look to step up their preparations for the first test against Australia later this month by laying down a marker in their latest midweek fixture.

Farrell has played his part by naming his strongest starting XV that could offer some indication of how he feels about his side for the opening test against the Wallabies on Saturday week. Maro Itoje returns to captain the side after he was rested against the Waratahs and Scotland star Blair Kinghorn has been named at full-back for the first time in the tour. Kinghorn’s international team-mates Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu as they are replaced in midfield by Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki and Jack Conan starts at number eight, with Henry Pollock named amongst the replacements after he withdrew from the side set to start against Waratahs at the weekend.

What has Andy Farrell said about Brumbies vs British and Irish Lions?

Lions head coach Andy Farrell. | Getty Images

Farrell: “I understand the speculation but the truth of the matter is that we have got a good side that is going to take the field on Wednesday. I will tell you guys like i told the team this morning there is always going to be speculation. It is up to them to put their best foot forward. Players can play their way in and play their way out.

“I know there is a real sense of excitement and history that goes behind this fixture. The last two occasions we have played against the Brumbies there have been four points in it, for and against, so we know the challenge ahead of us and something we are looking forward to. I know they have been looking forward to this game for a while now. I have heard reports of how enthusiastic and good their training has been, which is what you would expect when the Lions come into town. That makes it exciting for all of us.”

British and Irish Lions starting XV vs ACT Brumbies

Blair Kinghorn made his first Lions appearance. | Getty Images

Backs: 15 Blair Kinghorn, 14 Tommy Freeman, 13 Garry Ringrose, 12 Bundee Aki, 11 James Lowe, 10 Finn Russell, 9 Jamison Gibson-Park Forwards: 1 Ellis Genge, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong, 4 Maro Itoje (c), 5 Joe McCarthy, 6 Ollie Chessum, 7 Tom Curry, 8 Jack Conan

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Andrew Porter, 18, Will Stuart, 19 Josh van der Flier, 20 Henry Pollock, 21 Alex Mitchell, 22 Marcus Smith, 23 Mack Hansen

Is Brumbies v British and Irish Lions live on television and radio?

Sky Sports are showing every one of the Lions warm-up and test matches during their tour down under. They will be broadcasting live from the GIO Stadium on Wednesday and their coverage will get underway at 10am via their Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action channels. talkSPORT will have also live radio commentary of the match.

