TV details, kick-off time, team news and squad information ahead of Brumbies v British and Irish Lions.

The British and Irish Lions will continue their preparations for their test series with Australia when they face the ACT Brumbies in their latest tour match in midweek.

After suffering a defeat against Argentina in their opening match of the summer, Andy Farrell’s men have won all three of their warmup fixtures so far with wins against Western Force, Waratahs and Reds and will now hope to continue building momentum when they return to action on Wednesday.

Huw Jones breaks free after good work from fellow Scot Sione Tuipulotu to score Lions' opening try.

Farrell has already shown some frustration with his side’s performances during the early weeks of their venture down underway and has called for an improvement in several aspects of the game as they edged ever closer to their first test against the Wallabies at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium in just under two weeks time.

With just days to go until the return to action, we take a look at all of the information you need ahead of the Lions clash with the Brumbies.

Where and when does the Brumbies v British and Irish Lions game take place?

The Lions will face Super Rugby Pacific side Brumbies in their fourth tour match down under as they continue to prepare for test series with Australia. The game will take place at the GIO Stadium in Canberra on Wednesday, July 9. Kick-off is set for 11am (BST) and 8pm (local time)

Is Brumbies v British and Irish Lions live on television and radio?

Sky Sports are showing every one of the Lions warm-up and test matches during their tour down under. They will be broadcasting live from the GIO Stadium on Wednesday and their coverage will get underway at 10am via their Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Action channels. talkSPORT will have also live radio commentary of the match.

What is the latest team news ahead of Brumbies v British and Irish Lions?

Owen Farrell in action for the British and Irish Lions in 2021

Some have suggested Owen Farrell could be handed his first start of the tour after he was brought into the squad to replace injured Saracens and England team-mate Elliot Daly following the injury he suffered in last week’s win against Queensland Reds.

However, head coach Andy Farrell has said the game is “too soon as far as jetlag and the protocols you need to go through in regard to that” meaning the England star could come into contention for next Saturday’s clash with an Invitational Australia-New Zealand XV.

What has Andy Farrell said ahead of Brumbies v British and Irish Lions?

Speaking after Saturday’s win against Waratahs, the Lions head coach said: “There’s a bit of frustration. We’re disappointed enough given the amount of possession and territory we had and how we dealt with certain situations. When you have 70% territory, 60% possession and 20 turnovers, that’s by far not clinical enough. We have to put our hands up and say that amount of turnover ball is credit to them but not good enough for us.

“We know that all Australian sides put pressure on the ball. Not just this year but across the history of the game that’s what it’s always been about. We need to be better than that. And when the ball is slow because of the pressure at the breakdown you can’t keep shovelling ball out wide and expecting to get on the front foot.”

Who is in the British and Irish Lions squad for the tour of Australia?

Blair Kinghorn made his first Lions appearance.

Forwards

Finlay Bealham (Connacht and Ireland), Tadhg Beirne (Munster and Ireland), Ollie Chessum (Leicester Tigers and England), Jack Conan (Leinster and Ireland), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks and England), Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors and Scotland), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks and England), Ben Earl (Saracens and England), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster and Ireland), Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears and England), Maro Itoje (Saracens and England), Rónan Kelleher (Leinster and Ireland), Joe McCarthy (Leinster and Ireland), Jac Morgan (Ospreys and Wales), Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints and England), Andrew Porter (Leinster and Ireland), James Ryan (Leinster and Ireland), Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland), Dan Sheehan (Leinster and Ireland), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby and England), Josh van der Flier (Leinster and Ireland)

Backs

Bundee Aki (Connacht and Ireland), Owen Farrell (Saracens and England), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints and England), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster and Ireland), Mack Hansen (Connacht and Ireland), Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors and Scotland), Hugo Keenan (Leinster and Ireland), Blair Kinghorn (Toulouse and Scotland), James Lowe (Leinster and Ireland), Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints and England), Garry Ringrose (Leinster and Ireland), Finn Russell (Bath Rugby and Scotland), Fin Smith (Northampton Saints and England), Marcus Smith (Harlequins and England), Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors and Scotland), Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby and Scotland), Ben White (Toulon and Scotland)