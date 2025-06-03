There is a heart-warming boost for the Scotland leader ahead of the British and Irish Lions tour to Australia this summer.

Scotland star Sione Tuipulotu is currently putting together the final preparations to travel down under after he was named in the British and Irish Lions squad to tour Australia this summer.

The Glasgow Warriors centre was one of eight Scotland internationals to be named in Andy Farrell’s squad to take on the Wallabies across a three-test series over the coming months. The current crop of Lions will ramp up their preparations with a warm-up game against Argentina at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium before boarding the flight to Oz to continue their preparations down under.

Australia-born Tuipulotu qualifies to represent Scotland through his grandmother Jacqueline Thomson, who was born and raised in Greenock and he has now revealed she will be supporting him in action this summer after she made a trip back to Scotland to see her grandson in action against the Wallabies in November last year.

He said: "She [Jacqueline] will be around. I'm not sure if she'll be travelling up for some of the other games, but I know she'll be there for the one in Melbourne. I know she's so excited for us. She stayed up with my mum and dad to watch the announcement. It was so funny because my dad was recording the announcement and all you can hear from the background of the video is my gran screaming 'YES!'

“That was as my name was getting read out, which was amazing."She's obviously stoked that we're heading back [to Australia] and that she gets a chance to watch us boys as well, when we do get back over there. She's really excited."

When is the 2025 British & Irish Lions Tour? Fixtures and dates

Glasgow Warriors' Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Huw Jones and Sione Tuipulotu after being called up for the British & Irish Lions squad. | SNS Group

20/06/2025 - The Lions v Argentina (Aviva Stadium, Dublin) 28/06/2025 - Western Force v The Lions (Optus Stadium, Perth) 02/07/2025 - Queensland Reds v The Lions (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane) 05/07/2025 - NSW Waratahs v The Lions (Allianz Stadium, Sydney) 09/07/2025 - ACT Brumbies v The Lions (GIO Stadium, Canberra) 12/07/2025 - Invitational AU & NZ v The Lions (Adelaide Oval, Adelaide) 19/07/2025 - Wallabies v The Lions (Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane) 22/07/2025 - Melbourne Pre-Test (TBC) v The Lions (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne) 26/07/2025 - Wallabies v The Lions (MCG, Melbourne) 02/08/2025 - Wallabies v The Lions (Accor Stadium, Sydney)

