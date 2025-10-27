Gregor Townsend’s side kick off their Autumn Nations Series at Murrayfield this weekend as the USA visit Edinburgh.

International rugby union returns to Edinburgh this weekend as Scotland kick off their 2025 Quilter Nations Series with the visit of the USA to Murrayfield.

It will be the first of four test matches for Gregor Townsend’s side with New Zealand, Argentina and Tonga also visiting the Scottish capital throughout the month of November. Scotland named their squad for the test series last week and will be looking to get of to a winning start in their first contest.

Ahead of the match, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about how you can watch the action. Here is the TV and live stream information, kick off time and latest details on remaining tickets:

Scotland vs USA Autumn Nations Series match date and kick off time

Scotland’s 2025 Autumn Nations Series opener against USA takes place on Saturday, November 1. The game is currently scheduled to kick off at 5:40pm.

Is Scotland vs USA Autumn Nations Series match on TV?

Yes, Scotland’s match with the USA along with all other Autumn Nations Series tests are to be broadcast exclusively by TNT Sports. That includes Scotland’s four test matches along with the fixtures from England, Ireland and Wales.

Scotland vs US will be shown on TNT Sports 2. Build up for the match at 5:30pm. That is immediately following the coverage of England vs Australia earlier in the day.

Scotland vs USA Autumn Nations Series live stream

The match can be live streamed via the Discover+ app. The subscription based service offers a number of packages for customers to consider which will include all of the 2025 Autumn Nations Series test matches.

Are tickets still available for Scotland vs USA Autumn Nations Series test at Murrayfield?

Yes, there are sill tickets available for Scotland vs USA in the 2025 Autumn Nations Series. You can find out more information and purchase tickets at the official Scottish Rugby Union website.

Tickets are also still available for the matches with Argentina and Tonga later in the month. However, the match with New Zealand has sold out.

Scotland Autumn Nations Series dates and kick off times

Here are the dates and kick off times for all four of Scotland’s 2025 Autumn Nations Series tests:

Scotland vs USA - Saturday, November 1. Kick off time = 17:40

Scotland vs New Zealand - Saturday, November 8. Kick off time = 15:10

Scotland vs Argentina - Sunday, November 16. Kick off time = 15:10

Scotland vs Tonga - Sunday, November 23. Kick off time = 13:40

Scotland Autumn Nations Series team news

Backs (18)

Fergus Burke – Saracens, Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors, Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby, Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints, George Horne – Glasgow Warriors, Tom Jordan – Bristol Bears, Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse, Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors, Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors, Arron Reed – Sale Sharks, Finn Russell – Bath Rugby, Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors, Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors, Ross Thompson – Edinburgh Rugby, Sione Tuipulotu (C) – Glasgow Warriors, Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby, Ben White – Toulon

Forwards (27)

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby, Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby, Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby, Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors, Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors, Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby, Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby, Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors, Alexander Masibaka – Montpellier, Liam McConnell – Edinburgh Rugby, Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints, Harri Morris – Edinburgh Rugby, Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens, D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby, Dylan Richardson – Edinburgh Rugby, Jamie Ritchie – Perpignan, Alex Samuel – Glasgow Warriors, Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby, Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors, Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby, George Turner – Harlequins, Murphy Walker – Glasgow Warriors, Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors