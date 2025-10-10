Scotland reveal 'unique' new rugby kit to celebrate 100 years of Murrayfield

Scotland have revealed a 'unique' new kit to celebrate 100 years of Murrayfield (Pics: Scottish Rugby Union) | Scottish Rugby Union

The new kit will be worn when the All-Blacks visit Murrayfield next month - 36,757 days after the Scotland team first graced the stadium.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scottish Rugby Union have released a ‘unique’ new kit to celebrate Murrayfield’s centenary year and the new threads are set to be debuted by the men’s national team next month.

Designed in collaboration with the SRU’s long-standing outfit manufacturers Macron, the jersey will be worn when Scotland face New Zealand in the Autumn Nations Series next month. That ‘Centenary Match’ against the All Blacks is due to be played on Saturday, November 8 - 36,757 days after the Scotland team first graced the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A traditional navy blue shirt with white trim, the shirt also features a two-button placket and inside the collar runs a customised tape bearing the word Scotland. The sleeve cuffs include a graphic inspired by the stadium’s metal framework and, embroidered in gold on the left sleeve, are the words MURRAYFIELD STADIUM 1925–2025.

Scotland reveal new kit to celebrate 100 years of Murrayfield ahead of historic All Blacks test

Scotland have revealed a 'unique' new kit to celebrate 100 years of Murrayfield (Pics: Scottish Rugby Union) | Scottish Rugby Union

Scotland winger Kyle Steyn was among the first players to see the stunning new kit. Speaking to the official SRU website, the 25 times capped star said : “Connection to Scottish Rugby’s history matters a lot to us as players.

“To represent Scotland is always an honour but doing so in the 100th anniversary of Scottish Gas Murrayfield, the home of Scottish Rugby, brings that heritage even more to the fore. I think the kit designed by Macron is amazing, especially incorporating the original thistle logo that was on the jersey of the first Scotland team to play at Murrayfield 100 years ago.

“A Scotland jersey from 1925 has pride of place in our changing room and when we arrive at the ground off the team bus, we frequently carry the match ball from that first game in 1925 too. The team made history that day by defeating England to secure Scotland’s first ever Grand Slam and the challenge for us as a squad is to embrace the moment, as we aim for another historic result, this time against the All Blacks.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gianluca Pavanello, CEO of Macron, added: “Macron and rugby have always been inseparable, as has our relationship with Scottish Rugby – the first major rugby federation to wear our designs. A partnership that began in 2013 has evolved into a truly special relationship built on deep understanding and friendship.

“Together, we’ve developed garments of the highest quality and technical standard, expressing the identity of a nation and its pride in history, colours and symbols. We’re delighted and proud to have created this special kit, as the values and spirit of rugby are born and nurtured in iconic places like Murrayfield.”

When and where can I buy the new Scotland rugby kit?

The Murrayfield 100 Kit, along with the exclusive apparel and merchandise line that Macron produces for the Scottish Rugby Union, is available via the online shop at scottishrugby.org and in the dedicated Scotland section at macron.com. It is available to be purchased right now in time for November’s Autumn Nations Series test matches in Edinburgh.

It can also be purchased at the Scottish Rugby Store at Scottish Gas Murrayfield and at Scottish Rugby Store, 44 Queens Street, Glasgow. Replica jerseys are priced at £85, Junior jerseys at £69, and Bodyfit jerseys at £115.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland are due to take on the USA, Argentina and Tonga at Murrayfield as well as the All Blacks. The Americans will be first up on Saturday, November 1. Then it’s the big one against New Zealand where the centenary kit will be debuted on Saturday, November 8.

The match with Argentina has the potential to significantly impact the current World Rugby rankings and seeding for the next Rugby World Cup draw and take place on Sunday, November 16. Finally, the 2025 Autumn Nations Series ends for the Scots when they face Tonga on Sunday, November 23.