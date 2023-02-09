Scotland v Wales: Gregor Townsend makes only one change for second Six Nations fixture at BT Murrayfield
Head coach Gregor Townsend has made one change to his team for Scotland’s second fixture of the Six Nations, against Wales at BT Murrayfield this weekend.
Scotland v Wales, BT Murrayfield, Saturday 11 February, kick-off 4.45pm, live on BBC.
Zander Fagerson returns to the front row having missed out on last weekend’s win over England at Twickenham, with fellow tighthead prop WP Nel moving to the replacements’ bench. Tighthead Pierre Schoeman and hooker George Turner make up the front row. Aside from Nel, the replacements also remain unchanged.
Scotland team
15. Stuart Hogg (Exeter Chiefs) 97 caps; 14. Kyle Steyn (Glasgow Warriors) 6 caps, 13. Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors) 32 caps, 12. Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors) 12 caps, 11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby) 24 caps; 10. Finn Russell (Racing 92) 66 caps, 9. Ben White (London Irish) 10 caps; 1. Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby) 17 caps, 2. George Turner (Glasgow Warriors) 31 caps, 3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 54 caps, 4. Richie Gray (Glasgow Warriors) 70 caps, 5. Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh Rugby) – Vice-Captain – 60 caps, 6. Jamie Ritchie (Edinburgh Rugby) – Captain – 37 caps, 7. Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh Rugby) 3 caps, 8. Matt Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors) 29 caps
Replacements: 16. Fraser Brown (Glasgow Warriors) 58 caps, 17. Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow Warriors) 26 caps, 18. WP Nel (Edinburgh Rugby) 51 caps, 19. Jonny Gray (Exeter Chiefs) 73 caps, 20. Jack Dempsey (Glasgow Warriors) 5 caps, 21. George Horne (Glasgow Warriors) 19 caps, 22. Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh Rugby) 39 caps, 23. Chris Harris (Gloucester Rugby) 40 caps.