Next up for Gregor Townsend’s men is the biggest test of all against New Zealand in the capital.

After their 85-0 whitewash of the USA, the Scots now prepare to face the All Blacks in their second of four Quilter Nations Series fixtures.

Townsend’s men recorded their biggest ever Murrayfield victory against The Eagles and now look to create another bit of history for the second week running, by beating a New Zealand side they have never defeated before.

With French-based stars heading back into the International fold, the Scotland coach will have a number of healthy selection headaches to deal with for this weekend’s clash. In their opponent’s first Autumn test, they defeated Ireland 26-13 in Chicago.

Ahead of the match, we’ve detailed everything you need to know about how you can watch the action. Here is the TV and live stream information, kick off time and team news for Scotland vs New Zealand:

When and where will Scotland vs New Zealand take place?

The match will take place at a sold out Scottish Gas Murrayfield on Saturday, 8th November. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:10pm (GMT).

Is the Scotland vs New Zealand match on TV?

Yes, Scotland’s match with the All Blacks along with all other Autumn Nations Series tests are to be broadcast exclusively by TNT Sports. That includes Scotland’s remaining test matches along with the fixtures from England, Ireland and Wales.

Scotland vs New Zealand will be shown on TNT Sports 3 and TNT Sports 1. Coverage on TNT Sports 3 will commence at 2:45pm, straight after Ireland face Japan earlier in the day.

Scotland vs New Zealand live stream details

The match can be live streamed via the Discover+ app. The subscription based service offers a number of packages for customers to consider which will include all of the 2025 Autumn Nations Series test matches.

Scotland Autumn Nations Series dates and kick off times

Here are the dates and kick off times for Scotland’s remaining 2025 Autumn Nations Series tests:

Scotland vs New Zealand - Saturday, November 8. Kick off time = 15:10

Scotland vs Argentina - Sunday, November 16. Kick off time = 15:10

Scotland vs Tonga - Sunday, November 23. Kick off time = 13:40

Scotland Autumn Nations Series team news

Backs (18)

Fergus Burke – Saracens, Jamie Dobie – Glasgow Warriors, Darcy Graham – Edinburgh Rugby, Adam Hastings – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Hutchinson – Northampton Saints, George Horne – Glasgow Warriors, Tom Jordan – Bristol Bears, Blair Kinghorn – Toulouse, Stafford McDowall – Glasgow Warriors, Kyle Rowe – Glasgow Warriors, Arron Reed – Sale Sharks, Finn Russell – Bath Rugby, Ollie Smith – Glasgow Warriors, Kyle Steyn – Glasgow Warriors, Ross Thompson – Edinburgh Rugby, Sione Tuipulotu (C) – Glasgow Warriors, Duhan van der Merwe – Edinburgh Rugby, Ben White – Toulon

Forwards (27)

Ewan Ashman – Edinburgh Rugby, Josh Bayliss – Bath Rugby, Magnus Bradbury – Edinburgh Rugby, Gregor Brown – Glasgow Warriors, Scott Cummings – Glasgow Warriors, Rory Darge – Glasgow Warriors, Jack Dempsey – Glasgow Warriors, Matt Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Zander Fagerson – Glasgow Warriors, Grant Gilchrist – Edinburgh Rugby, Patrick Harrison – Edinburgh Rugby, Nathan McBeth – Glasgow Warriors, Alexander Masibaka – Montpellier, Liam McConnell – Edinburgh Rugby, Elliot Millar Mills – Northampton Saints, Harri Morris – Edinburgh Rugby, Andy Onyeama-Christie – Saracens, D’Arcy Rae – Edinburgh Rugby, Dylan Richardson – Edinburgh Rugby, Jamie Ritchie – Perpignan, Alex Samuel – Glasgow Warriors, Pierre Schoeman – Edinburgh Rugby, Rory Sutherland – Glasgow Warriors, Marshall Sykes – Edinburgh Rugby, George Turner – Harlequins, Murphy Walker – Glasgow Warriors, Max Williamson – Glasgow Warriors