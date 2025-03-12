Rugby’s Greatest Championship concludes this weekend with Gregor Townsend’s side playing in Paris.

The 2025 Six Nations will conclude this weekend on ‘Super Saturday’ where all three round five matches will be played back-to-back.

It all starts in Rome where Ireland take on Italy. After their defeat to France last weekend the reigning champions start the final day of fixtures in third place but a win will send them top of the table again.

Second up is Wales v England in Cardiff where the same scenario applies to Steve Borthwick’s side. Win and they go top of the table and that would also condemn the Welsh to the wooden spoon.

Finally, the competition finishes with Scotland in Paris against league leaders France. Edinburgh Evening News Sports Editor Martyn Simpson makes his predictions:

Italy vs Ireland

You have to believe that Ireland are going to be in a dangerous position for Italy of being both determined to reclaim top spot but also aggravated by losing to France last week and looking to take that out on their next opponents. We saw what France did after the England defeat and it could be Déjà vu for Gonzalo Quesada’s men on Super Saturday.

It’s a shame how this tournament has panned out for the Italians who have shown a lot of promise and quality but still seem to be falling short of an 80 minute test team that can compete against the world’s top sides. They were competitive against Scotland in round one but that game got away from them in the end and after beating Wales they were quite handily dispatched by both England and France. While nobody necessarily expected them to win those games you might have thought the final scores would be closer than they were.

Our prediction: Ireland to win by 20 points or more. Ireland will likely look to get the bonus point on the board as early as possible and then keep the score board ticking. Being first up means they don’t have the luxury of knowing exactly what will be needed to lift the title so all they can do is win their game by as large a margin as they can manage. Italian fans should be worried.

Wales vs England

England currently sit second and the one point advantage they have on Ireland could make all the difference. It means that no matter what Ireland do against Italy a bonus point win over Wales ensures they finish above the men in green.

Steve Borthwick’s side were far more clinical in round four against Italy than they had been in previous fixtures where, let’s be honest, France and Scotland threw the games away. Despite Wales being winless they’ll find no easy test in Cardiff because no proud Welshman will accept an English side coming to their capital and dismantling them.

Our prediction: England to win by 10 points or less. Wales have a real shot at avoiding the wooden spoon. It could come down to just one bonus point either losing or try scoring depending on how Italy get on against Ireland so they really have something to play for in this match but that doesn’t stop England being overwhelming favourites. England haven’t shown enough this tournament to suggest they’ll demolish Wales but it would be a massive upset if they don’t come away with the win.

France vs Scotland

It’s a predicament for sure. The achievement of winning in Paris weighed against the possibility that doing so could hand the title to their arch rivals. All joking aside, Scotland head to France focused on one thing which is a famous victory regardless of what it means elsewhere.

Indeed, Gregor Townsend’s side are still mathematically in the title race themselves before a ball is kicked on Super Saturday but it would be a miracle if they still are come kick off at the Stade de France as they would need Ireland to lose and England to lose and also not pick up two bonus points in defeat before having to put 50+ points on their hosts themselves. Ignoring all that, pride is very much on the line and the Scots will be keen to salvage something from yet another Six Nations that started with such high hopes.

Our prediction: France to win by 10 points or less. This is our final prediction of the 2025 Six Nations and it’s the first time we’re predicting a Scotland loss. Other predictions were a bit heart over head but this feels a bridge too far. Even without talisman Antoine Dupont the French team still stands above Scotland in individual quality and with home advantage and knowing a win secures them the title you have to back Les Blue. Scotland will go down swinging though and they will make the French work for that trophy.