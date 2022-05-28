Steve Lawrie confirmed in new full-time coaching role by Edinburgh Rugby

The former Edinburgh hooker and Scotland international was originally brought in as assistant forwards coach in 2019 – having been head coach at Watsonians – but now advances to forwards coach in a new full-time role.

Lawrie has impressed in driving the forward pack so far this season, with his set-piece expertise leading to Edinburgh’s lineout operating at the highest percentage of success in the United Rugby Championship.

He said: “I’ve been fortunate to have so much experience in the squad to draw on which has made the step up feel seamless.

Steve Lawrie is now full-time forwards coach for Edinburgh after being brought in as assistant by former boss Richard Cockerill

“I was given the opportunity by Richard Cockerill and learning from his expertise in this area was invaluable. And now it’s brilliant having the opportunity to work with Mike [Blair] who recognises the importance of developing grit whilst forging relationships with players in a differing style.

“On the actual role, running the scrums and lineouts and looking at the contact area with our head of strength & conditioning Mark Robertson has been excellent.”

The former hooker is embedded in the rugby culture of Edinburgh having played for Currie, Watsonians, and professionally for Edinburgh Rugby where he made 46 appearances during two spells with the club (2005-09 and 2011-14).

Lawrie re-joined Watsonians as head coach in 2018 having learned his trade under Phil Smith at Heriot’s, where he was a key figure in the Goldenacre outfit winning the league title in 2015 and a league and cup double in 2016.

The Corstorphine man’s new role as forward coach gives him the opportunity to continue to represent his rugby city.

“I want to engage with fans, stakeholders in Edinburgh Rugby and people that care about the club,” continued Lawrie.

“I see them around the city all the time. I just want to help grow Edinburgh Rugby. We have something tangible in a home now and we’ve got a lot of history too.

“I want to share that with the fans and the people that are important. My parents are from here, my wife is from here, and, other than a brief spell in Doncaster, I’ve always called this city home.

“I want to keep on driving this team forward, to win trophies, and that’ll be all about consistency.

“I’m fully invested in the squad, the club, and from a journey point of view, I’m grateful to Phil Smith at Heriot’s who gave me the opportunity to coach when I was still playing, and then coaching at Watsonians.

“I’m also grateful to Richard Cockerill who gave me the opportunity to come into the professional environment and then very thankful for Mike who has given me an opportunity to take on the forwards coach role full-time.”

Head coach Mike Blair added: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Stevie this season and he’s really impressed me with his enthusiasm and passion for the role.

“Working alongside Kitty [MacRae] and Gareth [Baber] – who’ve both been absolutely brilliant this season and deserve praise for the way they’ve coached this team – we’ve got a great dynamic in the coaching team and we’re excited by the upward trajectory of the club and this group of players.”