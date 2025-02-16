Scotland’s Six Nations campaign has got off to a somewhat mixed start.

There was a lot of positivity as Gregor Townsend’s men kicked off this year’s competition with a hard-earned 31-19 home win against a dangerous Italy side. However, that victory was followed up by a 32-18 home loss against reigning champions Ireland on a day when the main concern was a sickening injury suffered by wing star Darcy Graham.

The campaign resumes next weekend when Scotland face England for the Calcutta Cup before the final home clash of this year’s Six Nations comes with a meeting with Wales on Saturday, March 8. The final game of the competition takes Townsend and his players to France as the head coach will hope to rely on the experience and ability of several of his key players.

One of them is ranked amongst the top 20 highest paid players in world rugby and for good reason after he proved his quality for club and country in recent years - but who is it and where do they rank?

Here are the top 20 highest earners in world rugby based on figures provided by Front Office Sports.