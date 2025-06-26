EPL deal leaves the defender with a decision amid Spain interest

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland captain Andy Robertson faces a pivotal decision on his future at Liverpool following the £40m arrival of Milos Kerkez. The Anfield club signed Kerkez from English Premier League counterparts Bournemouth on a five-year contract, and he is now expected to become first-choice left-back under head coach Arne Slot.

Robertson, 31, has held that position for most of his eight years on Merseyside and must now decide whether he is willing to accept a bit-part role or explore a move elsewhere. He is now one of three senior left-backs alongside 21-year-old Kerkez and the Greek Kostas Tsimikas, 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spanish club Atletico Madrid want to take Robertson to La Liga and, with Scotland aiming to reach next summer’s World Cup, the national skipper needs to ensure he is playing regularly at a high level. He is mulling over his long-term future on holiday, with his Liverpool contract entering its final 12 months. He is due to report to the club’s Kirkby training base to start pre-season on Monday, 7 July.

Last season saw the full-back play 55 matches in total - 45 for Liverpool and 10 for Scotland. Having finished the campaign as Slot’s established left-back, the signing of Kerkez signals a significant change in circumstances for the former Queen’s Park, Dundee United and Hull City man.

Atletico offer the prospect of more regular game time and are prepared to sign Robertson as their first-choice on the left side. His former Anfield team-mate Trent Alexander-Arnold joined Atletico’s city rivals Real four weeks ago and would be a familiar face in the Spanish capital if the Scot decides to move. Should he leave England, chances of Tsimikas remaining at Liverpool would certainly increase.

EPL, Champions League and cup wins for Scotland captain but Spain transfer may appeal

Robertson knows his place is under threat. Speaking earlier this month, he addressed the prospect of Kerkez joining Liverpool to compete for his position. “When you play for a big club like Liverpool, you expect challenges, you expect to have competition,” he said. “I’ve always faced that and so has everyone in their own positions. We want the club to be ambitious. Wherever we fit into that, if you’re happy with the role, you stay and do it. If you’re not, I’m sure there will be some people out the door as well.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is now down to Robertson to decide whether he is seriously interested in pursuing the Atletico option, or whether he will remain on Merseyside for the final year of his contract. Having won the Champions League twice and two English Premier League titles with Liverpool, plus an FA Cup, two League Cups, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup, the Scotland defender may feel he has achieved everything he can with the Anfield club.