Scotland matches in the Nations League are set to be free to watch this month.

Scotland matches in the Nations League this month look set for broadcast on ITV - according to the UEFA website.

Steve Clarke has announced his squad for an away match with Croatia and a clash at Hampden with Portugal later this month, both in the Nations League. Last month, Scotland’s ties in the competition against Poland and Portugal were shown live on free-to-air television after intense talks.

ITV4 and ITVX struck the deal to have the games shown. Norwegian subscription channel Viaplay own the rights to Scotland’s matches through to 2028 but they have scaled back their operations in the UK and are open to sublicense. However, there was no update at that time in September of a deal for October and November matches.

The UEFA website has now updated match information for both of Scotland’s clashes this month, and list ITV 1 as the broadcaster for each clash. It would suggest that again, a deal has been agreed between ITV and Viaplay for these matches to be show free to the nation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hearts’ Craig Gordon is amongst those to return to the fold in Clarke’s camp. Hibs hero John McGinn is out though with an injury sustained while at Aston Villa.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Jon McCracken

Defence: Nicky Devlin, Grant Hanley, Liam Lindsay, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor

Midfield: Ryan Christie, Ben Doak, James Forrest, Ryan Gauld, Billy Gilmour, Andy Irving, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Lewis Morgan

Attack: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland