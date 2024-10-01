Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Scotland squad has been named with plenty of Hearts and Hibs faces in the mix.

Steve Clarke has named his Scotland squad for the upcoming Nations league double-header against Croatia and Portugal - with THREE players earning maiden call-ups including a former Hearts star.

Clarke has been forced to draft in several new faces due to injury-related issues with Preston North End centre-back Liam Lindsay, Aberdeen full-back Nicky Devlin and West Ham United midfielder Andy Irving included in the senior squad for the first time.

Ex-Jambos ace Irving has featured as a substitute for the Hammers in their last three matches after spending the last few seasons plying his trade in Austria and Germany with Austria Klagenfurt and Türkgücü München respectively.

There is also a recall for veteran Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon, who has recently managed to dislodge Zander Clark between the sticks at Tynecastle. The 41-year-old appeared to be on the verge of retiring from international football after missing out on a place in Clarke’s Euro 2024 squad but has made himself available for selection once again alongside Norwich City's Angus Gunn and Dundee’s Jon McCracken.

Former Hibs defender Ryan Porteous is part of the backline room, while ex-Hearts man Aaron Hickey continues to miss out through injury along with Easter Road hero John McGinn who has picked a hamstring strain. Tynecastle talisman Lawrence Shankland is selected in attack, as he gets the nod over red-hot Aberdeen frontman Kevin Nisbet.

Nathan Patterson, Kieran Tierney, Scott McKenna, Jack Hendry and Lewis Ferguson all remain sidelined.

First up for the Scots is Croatia at the Stadion Maksimir in Zagreb on October 12th followed by a return to Hampden against Portugal on the 15th. Last month’s opening Nations League games as a top tier nation for the first time saw Clarke’s men endure heartbreaking late defeats to Poland and Portugal.

Scotland squad in full:

Goalkeepers: Craig Gordon, Angus Gunn, Jon McCracken

Defence: Nicky Devlin, Grant Hanley, Liam Lindsay, Ryan Porteous, Anthony Ralston, Andy Robertson, John Souttar, Greg Taylor

Midfield: Ryan Christie, Ben Doak, James Forrest, Ryan Gauld, Billy Gilmour, Andy Irving, Kenny McLean, Scott McTominay, Lewis Morgan

Attack: Che Adams, Lyndon Dykes, Lawrence Shankland