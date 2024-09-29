Former Hearts coach Austin McPhee is reportedly stepping down from his role in the Scotland men’s national team backroom staff (Pic: SNS) | SNS Group

The one time Hearts caretakes boss has added responsibilities at club level this season with Aston Villa in the UEFA Champions League.

Steve Clarke looks set to lose a key member of his Scotland men’s national team coaching staff with a former Hearts figure reportedly ‘stepping down’ from his role.

As reported by multiple sites yesterday evening, Austin MacPhee has left his role at Hampden Park ahead of next month’s UEFA Nations League double header against Croatia and Portugal. The article cites ‘family reasons’ as the main reason for the 44-year old’s decision as he aim to spend more time with his father who is battling illness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up

Another reason given is the ‘increased demand’ at current club Aston Villa where he is set-piece coach under former Arsenal gaffer Unai Emery. The Birmingham based club are competing in the UEFA Champions League this season which brings with it several more fixtures for the Premier League outfit to contend with.

MacPhee has been with both Villa and the Scotland men’s national team since 2021 after a brief spell coaching at Danish club FC Midtjylland. Prior to that he had a four year association with Hearts where he was assistant manager first to Ian Cathro and then to Daniel Stendel and Craig Levein.

He also served as interim head coach between full time managers but officially left Tynecastle in May 2020. Before joining the Scotland set up he had also worked extensively with the Northern Ireland men’s national team between 2014 and 2021.

His departure will be another blow for Steve Clarke who also lost coach James Morrison earlier this year. It leaves Clarke with just assistant coach John Carver and goalkeeping coach Chris Woods ahead of their next round of fixtures.

Scotland head to Croatia on October 12 for their third of six UEFA Nations League fixtures this year as they still search for their first victory. After that it will be the visit of Portugal to Hampden PArk on October 15 a little over one month on from their valiant 2-1 defeat in Lisbon to the 2016 European Champions.