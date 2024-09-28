Arnar Gunnlaugsson is the favourite for the Hearts vacancy. | Getty Images

The latest developments on Hearts and St Johnstone’s search for a new manager

Hearts play host to Ross County in the first match of the post Steven Naismith era at Tynecastle.

Interim Hearts boss Liam Fox is tasked with steadying the ship in the capital while the club continue their search for a new manager. He will be desperate to turn the club’s fortunes around after a run of just one draw and five defeats from Hearts’ opening six league matches, the lowest points tally of any club at this stage since Dundee in 2018/19.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elsewhere in the capital, Hibs picked up their first league victory of the season at St Johnstone, in a result which marked the end of Craig Levein’s stint at McDiarmid Park.

The Cabbage take on title hopefuls Rangers at Ibrox and will be keen to build momentum after a run of three matches without defeat in the Premiership.

Ahead of this crucial weekend of action in the Scottish Premiership, Edinburgh Evening News has taken a look at all of the key headlines around the division as Hearts and St Johnstone both continue their managerial hunt.

Ex-Leicester City man emerges as frontrunners for Hearts job

Former Leicester City forward Arnar Gunnlaugsson is now understood to be the new front-runner for the Hearts job, according to the bookmakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 51-year-old has been the manager of Víkingur in Iceland’s top-flight since 2018 and has spearheaded the team to two league titles and four Icelandic Cups during his six years in charge.

Víkingur are competing in the Europa Conference League group stage for the first time in their history after a 5-0 aggregate win over Andorran champions UE Santa Coloma in the play-offs.

Gunnlaugsson may be remembered by some Premiership fans for his brief spell as a player at Dundee United during the 2002/03 season. During his time with the Terrors he made just seven appearances but failed to score.

Scott Brown claims he is in a ‘good place’ at Ayr United amid St Johnstone links

Former Celtic hero Scott Brown has committed his future to Ayr United by signing a new contract with the Championship side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brown was heavily linked with the vacancy at St Johnstone but turned down the offer to concentrate on his mission to propel The Honest Men to the top-flight, according to The Herald.

Brown and his assistant Steven Whittaker have signed a one-year extension, providing a significant boost to morale among supporters ahead of their upcoming league match against Greenock Morton. Ayr United are top of the Championship with four wins and three draws from their opening seven matches this term.