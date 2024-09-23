Hibs picked up their first league win of the season last time out. | SNS Group

Hibs picked up their first win of the season under new boss David Gray

Hibs head coach David Gray says his side’s recent 2-0 victory over St Johnstone will help the team finally build a sense of momentum after a difficult start to the season.

The Easter Road side jumped up to ninth in the table at the end of matchday five and are finally getting closer to where they want to be, according to Gray, who explained: “Where we want to get to and where we need to be these are the games we need to win.

“We know it's hard to win games and we’ve seen that already.”

Hibs started the season with a lacklustre 3-0 defeat away to St Mirren before suffering back-to-back defeats in the league and cup against champions Celtic.

The capital side were minutes away from securing victories over Dundee and Kilmarnock before late equalisers in both games, but were finally able to secure three points against St Johnstone.

Gray added: “That’s us unbeaten in three and we have an opportunity to build now and take the momentum into the next game. I’ll sleep tonight for a change, which is good.”

Hibs victory could prove to be a huge turning point for Gray, on a weekend where Hearts manager Steven Naismith was given the axe on the other side of the capital.

The Cabbage will hope to build confidence from this victory and will look to stage an upset when they travel to Rangers next weekend.

But what are the main strengths that Hibs currently possess and what does Gray still need to work on with his team.

Here we take a look at the opinion of experts from WhoScored, based on the past two seasons.

Hibs’ main strengths and weaknesses

According to WhoScored, Hibs are a team that thrive in set pieces, both when shooting directly and from crossing positions.

Hibs are a team that create the bulk of their chances from through balls and are effectively able to use the width of the pitch to their advantage.

However, WhoScored understands that Hibs struggle to defend against counter attacks and players with good dribbling ability. The report adds that Hibs can be wasteful in front of goal and understands that they are prone to giving away fouls in dangerous areas of the pitch.