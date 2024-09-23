The star is previously of Hibs | SNS Group

The Hibs hero is set for a clash with a giant of football - if he’s fit.

A Hibs hero is racing to be fit for a critical game in his career after an injury picked up at the weekend.

John McGinn was substituted during a 3-1 Aston Villa win over Wolves at the weekend with a hamstring issue. While not serious, it could be enough to see him miss some key matches with the Villans’ schedule jam-packed, and none more important than a clash in Europe.

Aston Villa are back in Europe this season and won their first game back on the continent against Young Boys last week. A huge occasion potentially awaits ex-Hibs midfielder McGinn though before the end of the month with their first home game coming against no other than German giants Bayern Munich.

They won their game 9-2 against Dinamo Zagreb in a tour de force of their strength. Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has revealed that McGinn’s injury isn’t too serious - with Scotland matches also on the horizon - but that he does face a race to be fit for a milestone game.

He said: "It is his hamstring. When we arrived here, he had a hamstring injury against Tottenham in the January and today I think it is less than that injury. But he will be not available, I think, for a few weeks."

McGinn is a hero in Leith after his time at the club, leaving in 2018 for Birmingham and Aston Villa. He won the Scottish Cup during his time at Hibs, making 136 appearances with 17 goals and 29 assists.