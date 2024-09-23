Brian Kerr is set to be appointed as the new St Mirren assistant manager. | SNS Group

Hearts and Hibs’ Scottish Premiership rivals are set to appoint a new assistant manager

Scottish Premiership side St Mirren are expected to announce the appointment of Brian Kerr as assistant manager, according to reports from Record Sport.

The Bellshill born midfielder played nine times for Newcastle United after emerging through the academy but is best remembered for his time in Scotland after representing the likes of Motherwell, Hibs, Inverness, Dundee and Abroath.

Kerr spent just a season at Easter Road and notably scored the winner on his debut against Hearts in August 2007, but struggled to hold down a regular place and was released in September 2008.

After his retirement in 2013, he gained experience as a manager at Albion Rovers and East Kilbride before becoming the assistant to Gary Caldwell at Patrick Thistle.

He recently spent time as U18 coach at Motherwell before assuming a similar role with St Mirren as head of the academy. However, he now looks set to be promoted to the assistant manager’s role by Stephen Robinson, who has been searching for a replacement for Diarmuid O’Carroll.

O’Carroll assumed the role as assistant in February 2022 and has played a key part in helping Robinson’s team climb the Premiership table. However, he has now decided to move south of the border to become the new Newcastle United under-21 boss.

Former Celtic defender a ‘popular’ choice for Everton job

Everton remain winless in the Premier League after 1-1 draw with Leicester City and pressure is piling on Sean Dyche to turn results around in what is expected to be the club’s final season at Goodison Park.

Many bookmakers, including Sky Bet, are claiming that Dyche could be the first managerial casualty of the season, and reports from Football Insider claim Everton could turn to a familiar face in David Moyes.

Speaking on the outlet’s Inside Track podcast , Pete O’Rourke revealed the Merseyside club have “nobody lined up just yet but Moyes is viewed as a popular choice with both the boardroom and the fans.

Moyes enjoyed a nine-year stint at Everton between 2002 and 2023, and is largely considered to be the club’s most successful manager within the Premier League era.

His most recent role saw him lead West Ham United to Europa Conference League glory, but he agreed to leave the club at the end of last season after a five-year stint in East London.