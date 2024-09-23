Hibs loanee Kanayo Megwa in action | SNS Group

The star has left Hibs on a temporary basis for more minutes elsewhere

Kanayo Megwa insists Kris Doolan’s sales pitch convinced him that Partick Thistle was the best place to take on Hibs’ loan challenge.

After signing a new long-term contract at Easter Road in the summer, the right-back set about finding somewhere else to play competitive minutes. That place is Maryhill, where he featured for the Jags in Saturday’s 1-0 win over Dunfermline Athletic at Firhill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Megwa was with David Gray’s senior Hibs side in the summer and made appearances during friendly matches and Premier Sports Cup group stage clashes earlier this season. After a loan at Airdrie in the second tier last season proved useful though, a convincing chat with Thistle boss Doolan helped Megwa came to the realisation it was best to head back to the Championship amid Hibs desires for him to test himself again.

He said: "Hopefully I can prove myself again in this division. It can be tough and unpredictable at times, but I know from my loan spell at Airdrie last season just what it takes to go and challenge for a place at the top of the table.

"The manager told me he watched me a lot last season and likes how I play. He thinks I can gel into the team and push for the title. I enjoyed my time at Airdrie but the manager here really convinced me to join Thistle.

"Hibs wanted me to have another challenge in the Championship and that's why they have sent me to Thistle. It's all about getting game time and as many matches as possible for my development. That will help me to keep improving my game every week from now until the end of the season.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His first match for his loan club proved a slog at times, but that grind was made worthwhile when Aidan Fitzpatrick struck two minutes from time to seal victory. Now Megwa hopes to continue to get to know his teammates and bond quickly.

He added: "We were on top for most of the game and I thought we deserved it. It was a good debut for me and I was just happy to get the three points. The guys here have made me feel so welcome and the more games I play, the more I will feel the chemistry here."