Hearts are on the hunt for a new manager after a disastrous start to the new season.

Hearts are still searching for their first victory of the new season

Edinburgh giants Hearts are currently searching for a new manager to turn the club’s fortunes around after Steven Naismith was relieved of his duties on Sunday.

Naismith’s departure comes after an eight-match losing streak this season and the Tynecastle side’s worst ever start to a league campaign.

The Jambos, who impressively finished third last term, have managed just one win in their last 15 matches, dating back to April, with CEO Andrew McKinlay admitting that there was ‘little evidence of any potential upturn in fortunes’ with Naismith at the helm.

Hearts are currently bottom of the league with just one point from their opening six outings and for many supporters the writing was on the wall after a 2-1 away defeat against St Mirren.

Hearts are already out of the Premier Sports Cup after a shock loss to Championship side Falkirk and were consigned to Conference League football after losing both of their Europa League play-off matches against Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

The Jambos have had a miserable start to the season - leaving Naismith’s successor with plenty to think about in the weeks and months ahead.

With that in mind we take a look at the main weaknesses to Hearts’ game that the new coach will need to work on, along with the main strengths that the team have shown during the last two seasons, according to information from WhoScored.com.

Hearts’ main strengths and weaknesses

According to WhoScored, Hearts are a team that are excellent at stealing the ball from the opposition and scoring goals from individual moments of brilliance, as shown by Lawrence Shankland’s 24 goals in the league last season.

Hearts are a team that pose a great threat from set pieces and are blessed with aggressive players.

In recent years, Shankland has been viewed as the team’s most consistent performer, although this season he has an average rating of just 6.7 after failing to find the net.

Hearts have struggled for results this season and have been products of their own downfall with a high number of individual errors, according to WhoScored.

The outlet adds that the team have not been clinical in front of goal when opportunities have presented themselves and adds that the team have been poor when defending counter attacks in recent months.