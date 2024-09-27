Junior jitters tell Hibs star he's up for Rangers clash at Ibrox

Who is that masked man? Hibs star ready for some Ibrox heroics ... | SNS Group

No longer ‘nervous as hell’ - but veteran still enjoys energy of big away days

The jitters that left a teenage Junior Hoilett “nervous as hell” before playing Arsenal at the Emirates feel like some symptom from a bygone age. Fifteen years playing at the highest level tends to generate a level of serenity and calm that’s hard to replicate.

But the day when Hoilett DOESN’T get just a little twitchy over the prospect of a big game in a daunting arena? That’ll be when he knows something is wrong.

The 34-year-old Canadian international, a free agent summer signing for Hibs, impressed as a half-time sub on his Easter Road debut, inspiring the home side to a 2-0 win – their first victory of the current Scottish Premiership campaign – over St Johnstone. Hoilett changed the game by controlling the tempo of play, bringing his vast experience to bear in an environment where frantic activity often trumps a more measured philosophy.

As David Gray takes his team to Ibrox on Sunday, the presence of a Zen master like Hoilett could be crucial on AND off the field. The winger feels comfortable being asked to play that influential role.

"I think that's just my style of play,” said the former Blackburn, QPR, Reading, Vancouver and – for half a season – Aberdeen player. “I'm a calm character on and off the field and I think that's what I can bring to the team.

“Especially with my experience to help settle the game in moments, to get a breather, regroup and go again. I think that's just my style of play, to see the bigger picture and use my experience as well.

“Can that be infectious? Yeah, of course. Especially with young Rudi Molotnikov or Elie (Youan), we have a lot of young players here. I thrive off bringing my knowledge and help other players to reach their potential and progress day in, day out and get better.

“When I was younger, I had elders that helped me progress and get better - and I just want to pass on my knowledge to the youth."When I was at Blackburn I had the likes of Jason Roberts, Benni McCarthy, El-Hadji Diouf, David Dunn, who helped me not only on the field but off the field. I was lucky to have them around me to pick their brains, to get knowledge about the game and what could help me progress as a player

“It’s important to give something back now. That's the person I am. I like to, like I said, help each player to reach their potential - and there's an enormous amount of talent in here.

“I like to feed in my knowledge and see them progress and get better each day. I think that's not only for me; I'm not a selfish person, I like to help people crack on and get better. So I think that's an important role for me as well.”

Hoilett has never even been to Ibrox, having missed out on the chance to play there with the Dons last season. Sunday’s game is another experience, then, to add to the memory banks.

Laughing as he recalled his first really big away day experience in football, a 2009 visit to north London to face Arsenal with Blackburn not long after his 19thbirthday, Hoilett admitted: "I remember when I was going to the Emirates for the first time, I was nervous as hell! But as a young player that's how you learn and progress. I like to pass on my knowledge to the young players of today to help them when they go into these environments, know how to settle their nerves and keep playing to their game and playing to their strengths.

"Of course I still get nerves now, but I know how to channel it and use it to my strength now. If I didn't get nervous, I think that means you don't have the passion for the game, so I think nerves is a good thing now.”

Hoilett expects to be helped in his new role as player-mentor by fellow veteran Dwight Gayle, a free agent signing who joined Hibs AFTER the summer window closed. The former Newcastle and Crystal Palace striker is in the squad to face Rangers despite not having played a competitive game in sixth months.

Hoilett said: "I'm sure Dwight scored against me many times down south. Every time I played against him, he was a threat, not only on the ball, but off the ball when he was running, making those dangerous runs. Anything in the penalty box, he's sharp and he always has an eye for the goal.

“I'm excited for what he can bring to the team - and I'm sure he's going to achieve what he wants to achieve here. Not only on the field, but also his knowledge, passing it on to the youngsters to help the team progress in the right way.

“I think it's good for the club and for the fans to have experienced players like us to help the team progress. Hopefully we can not only achieve that, but also help the youngsters coming through to help push the team and the club into the right way.“

A big hit with Aberdeen fans after arriving midway through last season, Hoilett insists he harbours no regrets as he watches the Dons make a flying start this year, saying: "No, I wish them all the best.There's nothing against then. They had their plans; they had their agenda - and I wasn't a part of it. So I was happy to come here.

"Of course, we have a talented squad here, great staff, great manager. We have the ability to kick on.”