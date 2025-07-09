Scotland’s top talent paired with world No. 1 in star-studded field at Renaissance Club

One eye on the Claret Jug? That’s a fair assumption to make about most of the leading contenders at the Genesis Scottish Open teeing off in East Lothian tomorrow, with the world’s elite golfers naturally viewing four good rounds here as preparation for next week’s Open Championship at Portrush.

Ask defending champion Bob MacIntyre about his priorities over the links at the Renaissance Club, however, and he’ll quickly dispel any notion of using this week as any kind of warm-up. The Scot, runner-up in last month’s US Open, is a lifer when it comes to chasing this uniquely important title.

‘Biggest golf tournament outside of Majors’

MacIntyre, who describes last year’s winning putt on the 18th hole as “the most special thing to happen to me in my golfing career”, said simply: “I'm coming here to win The Scottish Open. I mean, it's the biggest golf tournament, I would say, outside of the major championships for me. I've won it once. But every time I pitch up, I want to win it again.

“So yeah, I'm not looking at next week. I'm looking to try to and defend this title.

“I want to keep this trophy every year until I stop playing. I pitch up here, and I want to win. It's the Scottish Open, and it's my almost flagship event, I would say, after the Majors.

“I want to win it. I hope if I don't win it, a Scottish player wins it. It's just a special, special golf tournament with an unbelievable field.

“As a kid growing up, I watched The Scottish Open at Loch Lomond and dreamed of playing in it. And once I got playing in it, I'm thinking: ‘Let's win this thing.’ Last year, when that putt drops, I keep watching it over and over again.”

Having been denied victory by Rory McIlroy’s stunning finish in 2023, MacIntyre prompted scenes of wild celebration among home galleries with last year’s triumph. He was the first Scottish winner of the tournament since Colin Montgomerie in 1999.

Given everything he’s achieved, including tournament wins on both sides of the Atlantic, the 28-year-old is rightly considered one of the leading contenders every time he tees up. On this particular patch of coastline, he’s been a major draw since being paired with Rory McIlroy and Rickie Fowler in his very first outing.

Scottie Scheffler playing alongside local hero

MacIntyre, who will play alongside world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Adam Scott in the opening two rounds here, recalled: “My first year in 2019, I got paired with Rory and Rickie first round. The nerves on that first tee with the crowd and the expectation, somewhat, that I had in myself, I mean, the nerves were unbelievable.

“But I remember how I responded. I birdied the first hole and it just kind of … I try and take everything in my stride as much as I can.

“When you're doing this, you can't shy away from anything. If you get an opportunity, the way I do it, I go straight at it. If you've got a chance, just straight at it.

“What's the worst that can happen? You fail. I feel like that's the way I've done it my whole career.

“But it is surreal to know the path that I've gone on and the results that I've had, as a kid growing up. I mean to actually be in the tournaments and have chances to really live them moments is all I can ask for. Whether you win it or not, it's like you've got the chance, and they are special.

“Yeah, I think the pressure is off, obviously with me saying how much I wanted this golf tournament. I think the pressure is off on that side of it because I have won it now.

“But the expectation, not from me but from outside, the fans … the expectation is through the roof. But again, I can't control that.

“Hopefully come Sunday on the back nine, we just have to kind of flip the coin or roll the dice, however you want to say it, and if it falls your way, perfect, like it did last year. You just keep giving yourself opportunities and you're going to fall across line at some point.”

The famously understated Scheffler, who expects to see some bumper galleries when his group tees off at 8.28 tomorrow morning, is looking forward to reuniting with a local hero he knows from their days as amateur rivals on Walker Cup duty, the American saying: “Definitely excited for the week. Got a good pairing to start the first couple days, and both guys played well in the tournament last year.

“Bob got a tough break two years ago with Rory birdieing the last two holes in pretty challenging conditions to beat him by one. For him to bounce back and win last year was nice for me to see, and I was happy for him.

“He's a guy that works really hard, and he's one of the great guys out here. So it was nice to see him get it done at his home tournament.

“I think any time you're able to win a tournament on the PGA TOUR or DP World Tour, I think you've done something very special. It's very challenging to win out here.

“It would be very special to win at the Home of Golf, and like you said, it's a different style of golf that we play throughout the year. So to be able to win a tournament on this golf course, or next week, says a lot about a player, especially if they are coming over from the States.”