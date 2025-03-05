Silver for Scotland in Stillwater Bank International

Scotland caught the most fish but the defending champions had to accept second best in the Stillwater Bank International.

The tartan team caught the most fish of the four competing teams but finishing five points adrift of winners Ireland.

England were third and Wales fourth at Ellerdine Trout Fishery near Telford but Ian Scott hooked the most fish during the day, tempting 11.

Next best was Stephen Cowan with seven, Greg Hoggan with five, Kevin Andrews hooked four, Brian Kennedy three and John Donaldson from Port Seton failed to catch a fish giving them 30 fish in total.

John Donaldson, a disappointing day fishing for Scotland

England had 27, Ireland 25 and Wales 22 with Rhys Wadley, a well-known face with fishing tutorials on YouTube, catching two and his father, Jeremy, topping their list with eight.

Ireland won with 136 points with Scotland next on 141, England scored 160 and Wales 171.

The next international is in the Autumn in Ireland and the qualifying heats are under way with the next one due at Millhall near Polmont on Saturday.