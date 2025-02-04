There’s an event Snoop Dogg wants to see in Edinburgh this year - and he wants to bring a surprising group of guests with him.

It’s set to be a big year for music in the capital with Oasis and AC-DC some of the iconic bands who will grace the city this year. Another famous face who is also seemingly going to be on the scene is the iconic American hip-hop artist, who is hoping to attend Oasis’ Scottish dates on their comeback tour.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Snoops hopes that Noel Gallagher can hook him up with tickets. Going alongside him are a selection of Celtic players if he gets his way, with the rapper keen to show his California Love for the Premiership champions.

He said: “People know I never need an excuse to come visit Scotland but yeah for real I need to come and see Oasis this summer. I tried to sign Noel back in 2009 when he had left Oasis, it just never quite happened – but the main thing is they have got back together. It’s a good thing for the music industry.

“The city I want to see them is Edinburgh, of course it is. If I reach out I know my boy Noel is gonna hook me up with tickets. It would be cool if a couple of the Celtic players could come with me – I’ll have to see what Noel can do.”

The global star has spoken about about how he is desperate to visit Edinburgh for night out on the town to celebrate the Oasis reunion in style.

“When you are on tour I know you finish up in one city and fly right to another, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t going to party and have a big night out in Edinburgh,” the 17-times Grammy nominated artist added. “In the 90s those boys partied harder than anybody in rock and roll – I am sure they can handle one flight with a hangover.”

Boasting a net worth of £120 million, the 52-year-old and has been following Celtic from afar for over 20 years. He memorably wore the Hoops strip when he performed a gig at the OVO Hydro back in 2023 and was greeted at Glasgow Airport by a bagpiper, who played the song Still D.R.E upon his arrival.

The entrepreneur - real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr - has played starring roles in a number of Hollywood films such as ‘The Wash’ and horror ‘Bones’. He previously revealed in an interview about the prospect of duetting of Celtic diehard Sir Rod Stewart and that he would love to share the stage with fellow Hoops supporter, Susan Boyle.