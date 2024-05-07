SPFL club face being expelled as final deadline set with four key factors needing met
Edinburgh City could be ejected from the SPFL thanks to the same rules that denied Buckie Thistle a chance to compete for their position.
The cash-strapped side finished the League One season bottom of the 10-team division on eight points as financial turmoil proved too much to overcome. They were also hit with a six-point deduction and lack of finances resulted in top players leaving, with boss Michael McIndoe forced into budget arrivals from lower leagues and loans. Three wins were registered as they suffered relegation.
City have not met the standard for a Bronze License which is a requirement for SPFL clubs next season, according to the Daily Mail, which had Highland League winners Buckie Thistle missing out on a League Two play-off semi-final with Lowland League champions East Kilbride.
A final deadline has been set at July 1st for conditions to be met. Current SPFL clubs must apply for a grace period in order to meet regulations if they don’t already and the five who don’t meet them right now will have applications reviewed by the licencing committee next week.
Sign up today for your free newsletter from the Edinburgh Evening News, with a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking news updates
Those who don’t meet the standard for ground registration, stadium requirements, pitch condition and financial fair play by the first day in July will have their pleas rejected.
That puts Edinburgh City’s place in the professional four tiers at risk after winning promotion in 2016. It's presumed both East Kilbride and Stranraer will assume SPFL status next season were the capital club be booted out the leagues altogether
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.