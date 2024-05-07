SPFL club face being expelled as final deadline set with four key factors needing met

A big decision could come from Hampden

Edinburgh City could be ejected from the SPFL thanks to the same rules that denied Buckie Thistle a chance to compete for their position.

The cash-strapped side finished the League One season bottom of the 10-team division on eight points as financial turmoil proved too much to overcome. They were also hit with a six-point deduction and lack of finances resulted in top players leaving, with boss Michael McIndoe forced into budget arrivals from lower leagues and loans. Three wins were registered as they suffered relegation.

City have not met the standard for a Bronze License which is a requirement for SPFL clubs next season, according to the Daily Mail, which had Highland League winners Buckie Thistle missing out on a League Two play-off semi-final with Lowland League champions East Kilbride.

A final deadline has been set at July 1st for conditions to be met. Current SPFL clubs must apply for a grace period in order to meet regulations if they don’t already and the five who don’t meet them right now will have applications reviewed by the licencing committee next week.

Those who don’t meet the standard for ground registration, stadium requirements, pitch condition and financial fair play by the first day in July will have their pleas rejected.

