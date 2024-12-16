The incident happened in Edinburgh this weekend and the star was stretchered into an ambulance in distressing scenes

Scottish League Two side Spartans have provided an update on defender Paul Watson after he was stretchered out of Saturday’s game with Clyde.

The game played at Ainslie Park featured a lengthy stoppage after the player went down in distress during the game. Spartans eventually won 3-2 but much of the thoughts post-match were with the 33-year-old who was taken away in an ambulance.

Spartans tweeted during the game: “Looks like we’ll be having a bit of a pause in play as Paul Watson is down in some distress and the reaction of the Clyde players in his vicinity to help a fellow player in distress is great to see. The crowd give a big round of applause for Paul and the Ambulance team who have attended to him in good fashion.

They then tweeted in the aftermath of the match that Watson had left hospital with a word of praise for their opponents who helped handle the matter: “We can confirm that Paul Watson is now at home after being discharged from hospital late last night (Saturday) following his ankle injury sustained shortly after half time during our match v Clyde.

“Thanks to the professionalism of all involved in dealing with the matter. Many thanks to those from across at Clyde who have sent messages and once again, for their support on Saturday. A competitive game on the pitch, but when it comes to players welfare, it’s the sportsmanship that binds us.”

Clyde commented in a post via X: “Good news to hear that Paul is back home this morning. We wish him the best in his recovery.”

Spartans currently sit sixth in League Two. They face East Fife this weekend.