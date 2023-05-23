Our SWPL1 Edinburgh team of the season – Hibs, Hearts and Spartans combined

Now that the SWPL1 season has drawn to a close, we have selected the best-performing players from the three Edinburgh clubs to go into our team of the season.
Hib, Hearts and Spartans have all had players who have performed at a high level throughout the season. From one player getting into the PFA Team of the Season, to another helping their team win 11 of their last 14 games, all of Edinburgh’s best-performing players this season have been included in this Capital XI.
1. Goalkeeper - Charlotte Parker-Smith
The Jam Tarts defensive record was one of the major backbones of their success this season and this could not have been done without Parker-Smith. The keeper has been a brick wall in between the posts this season with little getting past the 27-year-old. Never shying away from a big occasion, Parker-Smith was a pivotal player in many of Hearts biggest moments throughout the season. The 27-year-old put in a player of the match performance against Rangers earlier in the campaign to get a famous 0-0 draw. Then, only a few weeks back, the keeper also pulled off a magnificent last-minute save to ensure from Siobhan Hunter’s header to ensure Hearts secured bragging rights over their Edinburgh rivals in a 2-1 win. (Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group) Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
2. Right-back – Lucy Parry
The on-loan Liverpool defender has been magnificent for Hibs like season. Playing either at full-back or wing-back, the 19-year-old has been a consistent thorn for any opposition facing her. Defensively, Parry is one of the toughest players to get past in the division but this is not her only quality. The loanee almost has a significant attacking threat with her quick runs into the opposing box. In turn, this has helped her bag a couple of goals throughout the campaign, even taking a couple of penalties in late 2022. Hibs will be hoping they can keep hold of the promising full-back going into next season. Photo: Mark Scates - SNS Group
3. Left-back – Addie Handley
The definition of a modern fullback, the youngster has firmly confirmed her role as Hearts first-choice left-back this season. A string of highly impressive performances at the turn of the new year has helped turn the 18-year-old into one of the most promising upcoming players in the league. Her defensive skills are complimented by her attacking prowess as she continues to make darting runs into the opposition's half. Her form this season also saw her return to the Scotland Under-19 squad as she continues to improve her ability on the pitch. Hearts will be hoping that her progress will continue into the next campaign. Credit: DAVID MOLLISON Photo: DAVID MOLLISON
4. Centre-back - Robyn McCafferty
A Spartans player through and through Robyn McCafferty’s performances have been one of the highlights of the season for the Edinburgh club. The 19-year-old has consistently performed to a high standard throughout the campaign and has helped lead the club to the fifth-best defensive record this season. The defender has performed magnificently against some of the best teams in the division with the player being a critical cog in the 2-1 win away to Hibs as well as the SWPL Cup quarter-final win against Celtic where she scored the winning penalty in the shootout. The 19-year-old also reached 100 appearances for the club earlier in the campaign with manager Debbi McCulloch tipping her to be a future Spartans captain. Credit: Spartans Women Facebook Photo: Spartans Women Facebook