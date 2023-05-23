Our SWPL1 Edinburgh team of the season – Hibs, Hearts and Spartans combined

4 . Centre-back - Robyn McCafferty

A Spartans player through and through Robyn McCafferty’s performances have been one of the highlights of the season for the Edinburgh club. The 19-year-old has consistently performed to a high standard throughout the campaign and has helped lead the club to the fifth-best defensive record this season. The defender has performed magnificently against some of the best teams in the division with the player being a critical cog in the 2-1 win away to Hibs as well as the SWPL Cup quarter-final win against Celtic where she scored the winning penalty in the shootout. The 19-year-old also reached 100 appearances for the club earlier in the campaign with manager Debbi McCulloch tipping her to be a future Spartans captain. Credit: Spartans Women Facebook Photo: Spartans Women Facebook