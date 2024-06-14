Scotland's head coach Steve Clarke (R) | Getty Images

Scotland had a night to forget in their Euro 2024 opener.

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke plus captain and Liverpool left-back Andy Roberson have provided their verdicts after Scotland’s brutal start to Euro 2024 life.

The nation watched as the side crumbled to a 5-1 defeat against hosts Germany on opening night. It was 3-0 before half-time through Florian Wirtz, Jamaal Musiala and Kai Havertz goals. Ryan Porteous was sent off for a reckless challenge on Ilkay Gundogan after a VAR intervention, which resulted in the Havertz goal via the penalty spot.

Niclas Füllkrug and Emre Can rounded off the rout, with Antonio Rudiger’s own goal a consolation. Two more Group A games are to come against Switzerland and Hungary as Scotland look to recover from a horror start in Munich. Speaking to ITV, head coach Clarke said four points remains the target.

He explained: “I think Germany showed everybody that when it comes to competitive games they are ready. I thought Germany were outstanding and unfortunately we couldn’t match them.

“The first half ran away from us very quickly and we did not give ourselves a foothold in the game. Defensivley we weren’t very good and with the ball we weren’t very good. The end result is a disappointing night.

“I think the 10 men second half were manful, tried to limit the chances. Managed to nick a goal and disappointing to lose the fifth in injury time. You could talk all day about goals, what we need to do is still in front of us.

“Four points is the target and I have said that from the start. We didn’t get any tonight so four points, next two games.”

Captain and Liverpool man Andy Robertson added: "First half, we just got it all wrong really, didn't show up, weren't aggressive enough, and we let good players get on the ball. Second half, we're down to 10 men and I thought lads dug in really well.

"We’re so well backed over here, today was hugely disappointing. We have to bounce back quickly because there was lots wrong here and it’s a quick turnaround now. Maybe it's a reminder of how tough this tournament is.