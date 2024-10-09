Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Edinburgh will be represented as the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk rematch undercard is revealed.

Lee McGregor of Edinburgh will be on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 undercard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia to take on former Commonwealth featherweight champion Isaac Lowe.

Both McGregor and Lowe will be looking to get back on track after suffering defeats previously. McGregor conceded a points decision against Erik Robles Ayala back in 2023, while Lowe has not been involved in a major fight since he was stopped in six rounds by Nick Ball in 2022.

Despite this, the pair are coming off winning streaks. McGregor has won his last two fights, both by way of stoppage, against Jorge Moya and Deiner Polo. Lowe, meanwhile, has won his last four encounters. The 30 year old has defeated Sandeep Singh Bhatti, Jonathan Santana, Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira and Hasibullah Ahmadi in his previous quartet of fights.

McGregor confirmed the news with a post on his official Instagram page, in which he wrote: “It doesn’t get bigger than this. Worked my whole life for these nights. See you all December 21.”

To watch McGregor on the Usyk vs Fury 2 undercard, you can do so by purchasing the PPV on DAZN. The price for the PPV has yet to be confirmed at the time of writing.

Who else is on the Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury 2 card?

The full fight card for the Usyk vs Fury 2 card on December 21 in Saudi Arabia is as follows (all fights subject to change):

Lee McGregor vs Isaac Lowe

Dennis McCann vs Peter McGrail - EBU and British super bantamweight titles

Johnny Fisher vs Dave Allen

Moses Itauma vs Dempsey McKean

Serhii Bohachuk vs Israil Madrimov

Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury - IBO, WBC and WBO heavyweight world titles