Volunteers out in force for Almond clean-up

Fraser Thomson thanked the volunteers who helped clear 75 shopping trolleys, five bikes, seven scooters and tons of rubbish from the River Almond near Livingston Civic Centre.

There were also 33 big bags of litter collected by volunteers and Fraser Thomson, who masterminded the initiative, hopes this event will stop people using the river as a dumping ground.

The next stage is to press for meetings with leading retailers to stop the trollies leaving their stores.

Thomson, chairman of the West Lothian Angling Association, said: “A total of 1,400 metres of river were cleaned, that’s, according to my maths, one trolley every 18 metres. This river is an asset and this dumping must stop.”

Team about to launch a boat into the Almond to assist with the clean-up

Thomson was delighted with the response from local people to the initiative and added: “They are all pulling in the same direction, let’s get this river cleaned.”

Thomson, who owns Pottishaw Fishery near Whitburn, but lives in Livingston, picked an area near the town’s Civic Centre as a prime site for clearance and he added: “This could, quite possibly, be the worst 1.5 miles of river, comparable with anything I have ever seen in Scotland.

“We have absolutely everything in this river, literally from a pin to a hammer. I can see from where we are standing, half a dozen bikes, scooters, spoons, spanners, trolleys, baskets, road signs, beer cans, everything is in there.

“The river is the biggest asset for Livingston and the economic and social value of having a good fishing river is untold. Mental health issues, for one.”

Rubbish in the river near Livingston shopping centre

He added: “We hope people take note of this initiative and not dump in the river. I want to inspire people to look after their river. The West Lothian Angling Association own the fishing rights to the river, but we don’t own the river, but we want to open this section up, not just for fishermen, but for the whole community and it is nice to see that so many local people have turned out to support this initiative.

“We probably have as many people here who don’t fish as club members and this has been a massively successful day.”

Elsewhere, Scotland youth were edged out in the Home International fly fishing match, Ireland taking the title for a fifth year in a row.

The Tartan Team totalled 47 fish, two behind the men from the Emerald Isle, but Scotland's Rory Stewart (Kilmacolm) was top rod overall all in the competition with an impressive 12 fish limit caught by 3pm. He finished well ahead of Irish angler, Evan McMickan, who finished with 16lb 3oz from seven fish.

Trolleys with the Civic Centre behind

Stewart also collected a time bonus and the Scot was the only person to do so in the match at the Lake of Menteith. He won the Brown Bowl.

Wales were third with 39 fish and England fourth on 20 fish and Scotland manager, James Litster, said: "Winning five golds in a row is some achievement."

Ireland's total weight was 122lb 14oz, Scotland weighed-in with 115lb 12oz, Wales accumulated 102lb 11oz and England 57lb 01oz with Rory Stewart finishing with a weight of 29lb 14oz, including his time bonus. His heaviest fish was 3lb 5oz

The heaviest fish was caught by Josh Thomas of Wales, a fine specimen on 6lb.

Fraser Thomson (right) and Leigh Vanderstay with the rubbish behind them on the banks of The Almond

James Stewart from Inverness took the David Bell Merit Trophy awarded to a member of the Scotland team who showed real commitment and dedication.

Litster added: "He went above and beyond to do everything for the team. He raised funds and attended everything all year.

"His mum crashed her car on the way to an outing and he organised a lift to get to Broxden Roundabout (a key interchange on the A9 near Perth) where another parent picked him up and, on the way home, he got a bus back home (from Broxden) with all his gear to Inverness.

The Scotland team: Beck Lyon (Darvel), Sam Harrison (Dunfermline), Harris McLeod (St Andrews), Rory Stewart (Kilmacolm), Eilidh Craik (Errol), Maria McGee (Waterfoot), Aaron Kenndy (Newton Mearns), Stephen Berry (Milngavie), Fergus Murray (Milgavie), Cameron Deeb (Houston), Ruaraidh Fowler (Doune), Kian Riley (Aberdeen), James Stewart (Inverness), Aiden Butters (Aberdeen), Jamie Walker (Alloa).

Meanwhile, the Scottish Youth National Fly Fishing Championship 2025 are at Harelaw Trout Fishery near Neilston, Glasgow, from 9am to 16.30pm on Sunday, August 31, and Lake of Menteith Fishery, same fishing times, on Sunday, October 12.

The competition is fished to international rules and the entry fee is £70 which covers both heats. An application form is on the website www.scotlandyouthflyfishing.co.uk

The closing date for applications for the Scottish Ladies National Fly Fishing Championship is on August 10. The event is on Sunday, September 7 at the Lake of Menteith with fishing from 9am to 5pm and the competition is part of the selection process for the 2026 Scotland team for the Home Internationals.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Stillwater Bank Team’s four-man team challenge at Burnhouse Lochan near Bonnybridge on Saturday, August 23 from 9am to 3pm is now full.

The winning team nets £400. Individual anglers will be appointed to make up a team. There will be a raffle and auction on the day.