What does Andy Murray think about Russian and Belarusian players playing at Wimbledon?

The 35-year-old Scot received the ATP's Arthur Ashe Humanitarian Award for 2022 after donating more than £500,000 in prize money to help children in Ukraine affected by Russia's invasion, but has previously said he was "not supportive" of last year's ban. An announcement on this year's championships is expected soon and three-time major winner Murray remains conflicted.

He told BBC Sport: “It's a really difficult one and I do feel for the players who weren't able to play last year – but I also understand the situation and why it's really hard for Wimbledon to make a call on it as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My understanding is that they are going to be allowed to play and I'm not going to be going nuts if that is the case. But if Wimbledon went down another route, I would be understanding of that."

Andy Murray says he understands why it's really hard for Wimbledon to make a call. Picture: Mohamed Farag / Getty

Wimbledon was stripped of its ranking points and the Lawn Tennis Association fined for banning Russian and Belarusian players from the championships and the ATP Tour events at Queen's Club, Eastbourne, Surbiton, Nottingham and Ilkley.

Murray was speaking at Indian Wells, where he is preparing to play Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina in the first round on Thursday. If the Scot reaches the third round he could face compatriots Dan Evans or Jack Draper, who might come up against each other in the second round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To be honest, I don't really care that much," Murray said, with a smile. “Obviously I can see why it's interesting. And if Evo plays against Jack I'll be interested in the match.

‘But I'm not particularly bothered by it and for me it's not going to impact me until the third round. I need to get there and this is not always a tournament where I have played amazing.”