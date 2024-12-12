Everything to know ahead of the highly-anticipated 2025 PDC World Darts Championship.

The PDC World Darts Championship will return this weekend for another tournament promising blockbuster action.

Reigning champion Luke Humphries will defend his title at Alexandra Palace after he lifted the trophy for the first time last January. He emerged triumphant from his showdown with Luke Littler, who made history as the youngest ever World Darts Championship finalist at 16. Both Humphries and Littler are heavily tipped to do well again this time round but as they are in the same half of the draw, they cannot meet in the final.

There’s a man from Musselburgh keen to make a deep run in the tournament. Gary Anderson had admitted he is ‘probably playing better than ever’, as the two-time champion prepares for Ally Pally. Action starts on Sunday, so let’s take a look at everything you need to know as the highly anticipated 2025 World Darts Championship returns.

World Darts Championship schedule and Anderson’s first match

The fight for the Sid Waddell Trophy begins this weekend, with reigning champion Humphries getting his tournament underway on the opening night. Action will launch on Sunday, December 15th, with three Round One matches and one from Round Two, which will be Humphries vs either Thibault Tricole or Joe Comito.

The PDC World Darts Championship will run from December 15th-23rd before a three-day break for Christmas. Matches will start again on December 27th and run until the final on January 3rd, with another break scheduled for New Year’s Eve. Anderson will take on either Jeffrey de Graaf or Rashad Sweeting during the evening session of Sunday, December 22nd to begin his tournament.

How to watch the 2025 World Darts Championship

All the action live from from Ally Pally will be shown live on Sky Sports from the opening night up until the grand final on January 3rd.

World Darts Championship prize money

The 2025 World Darts Champion will take home £500,000 in prize money along with the Sid Waddell Trophy, while the runner-up will pocket £200,000. The rest of the winnings per stage is as follows:

Semi-finalists: £100,000

Quarter-finalists: £50,000

Fourth round losers: £35,000

Third round losers: £25,000

Second round losers: £15,000

First round losers: £7,500

Nine-dart finish: £60,000