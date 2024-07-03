Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The UK airports with the highest number of flight cancellations last year have been revealed – and one Scottish airport claimed the unwanted top spot.

Online casino comparison site Casino Alpha studied data from the UK Civil Aviation Authority to find the number and percentage of flight cancellations at UK airports throughout 2023. Airports with 10,000 or more arranged flights during the year with the highest percentage of cancellations determined the ranking.

Taking the top spot is Aberdeen Airport, with 4.39% of scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Aberdeen Airport reported 28,690 planned flights, 1,318 of which did not go ahead. 31.02% of flights from Aberdeen arrived up to 15 minutes late to their destination, whilst a further 10.39% of flights landed 16 to 30 minutes late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coming in second place is London City Airport, with 4.04% of arranged flights being cancelled in 2023. Out of a total of 48,486 organised flights, 2,039 were cancelled and an additional 34.19% arrived at their destination up to 15 minutes late.

Third in the ranking is George Best Belfast City Airport, which saw 3.6% of flights cancelled (1,056 out of 28,317) throughout 2023. 27.86% of flights that left Belfast City Airport arrived up to 15 minutes late, whilst another 8.83% landed between 16 and 30 minutes late.

Southampton Airport comes fourth, with 3.15% of the scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Southampton Airport reported 17,330 planned flights, 564 of which did not go ahead. 29.19% of flights from Southampton arrived up to 15 minutes late to their destination, whilst a further 9.61% of flights landed 16 to 30 minutes late

In fifth spot is Leeds Bradford Airport, with 3% of scheduled flights being cancelled in 2023. Out of a total of 28,397 flights, 879 were cancelled and an additional 32.96% arrived at their destination up to 15 minutes late

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glasgow Airport is in sixth place, with 2.38% of flights cancelled (1,519 out of 62,242) throughout 2023. 30.07% of flights leaving Glasgow Airport arrived up to 15 minutes late, whilst another 11.65% landed between 16 and 30 minutes late

Seventh on the list is Heathrow Airport, with 2.06% of scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Heathrow Airport reported 450,165 planned flights, 9,466 of which did not go ahead. 33.14% of flights from Heathrow arrived up to 15 minutes late to their destination, whilst a further 15.06% of flights landed 16 to 30 minutes late.

In eighth place is Gatwick Airport, with 1.85% of the arranged flights being cancelled in 2023. From a total of 252,992 organised flights, 4,767 were cancelled and an additional 29.74% arrived at their destination up to 15 minutes late.

Jersey Airport ranks ninth, with 1.66% of scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. 291 flights were called off out of the 17,272 scheduled. 30.86% of the flights leaving Jersey Airport arrived up to 15 minutes late, whilst another 11.25% landed between 16 and 30 minutes late.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Landing the tenth spot is Edinburgh Airport, with 1.63% of the scheduled flights in 2023 being cancelled. Edinburgh Airport reported 104,969 planned flights, 1,739 of which did not go ahead. 30.46% of flights from Edinburgh arrived up to 15 minutes late to their destination, whilst a further 14.30% of flights landed 16 to 30 minutes late.