Edinburgh flights: 15 European cities you can visit for less than Edinburgh to Glasgow train tickets

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 22nd Aug 2024, 16:15 BST
Updated 22nd Aug 2024, 16:30 BST
With the cost of a daily journey between Glasgow and Edinburgh set to almost double next month, we’ve found 15 European cities you can visit for less.

A year-long scheme which cut rail fares for travellers at peak times on ScotRail services, regardless of the time they travel, comes to an end on September 27. As such, for those travelling between Scotland’s two biggest cities from that date, a super peak return between will set you back a whopping £31.40.

The news has come as a kick in the teeth to commuters, who could actually travel to some stunning European destinations for less

We had looked on travel app Skyscanner – and found 15 amazing cities you could visit. Take a look through our picture gallery to see some of the bargains to be had. Prices are based on single flights and do not include extras such as tax, extra bags and booking specific seats.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 15 amazing European cities you could visit for less than a super peak return train ticket from Edinburgh to Glasgow.

1. 15 European cities you could visit for less Edinburgh to Glasgow train

Take a look through our picture gallery to see 15 amazing European cities you could visit for less than a super peak return train ticket from Edinburgh to Glasgow. Photo: Pixabay

2. Copehagen, Denmark - Adult flight from £28

3. Dusseldorf, Germany - Adult flight from £29

4. Paris, France - Adult flight from £29

