A year-long scheme which cut rail fares for travellers at peak times on ScotRail services, regardless of the time they travel, comes to an end on September 27. As such, for those travelling between Scotland’s two biggest cities from that date, a super peak return between will set you back a whopping £31.40.

The news has come as a kick in the teeth to commuters, who could actually travel to some stunning European destinations for less

We had looked on travel app Skyscanner – and found 15 amazing cities you could visit. Take a look through our picture gallery to see some of the bargains to be had. Prices are based on single flights and do not include extras such as tax, extra bags and booking specific seats.

1 . 15 European cities you could visit for less Edinburgh to Glasgow train Take a look through our picture gallery to see 15 amazing European cities you could visit for less than a super peak return train ticket from Edinburgh to Glasgow. Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

2 . Copehagen, Denmark - Adult flight from £28 Travel in September 2024 (information via Skyscanner) Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

3 . Dusseldorf, Germany - Adult flight from £29 Travel in September 2024 (information via Skyscanner) Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales

4 . Paris, France - Adult flight from £29 Travel in September 2024 (information via Skyscanner) Photo: Pixabay Photo Sales