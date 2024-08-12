Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists were stuck on a stretch of the M8 for hours this evening due to a police incident between Whitburn and Livingston.

The motorway was closed in both directions from junction 4 to junction 3, with drivers having faced severe delays of more than two hours.

Police were called to the stretch of road at 6.10pm and closed it. It re-opened shortly before 9pm.

Earlier today, a Traffic Scotland spokesman said: “#M8 Eastbound Junction 3a. Road is CLOSED in both directions due to a police incident. Road users are advised to take alternative routes as this time. Updates to follow.”

In an update at 7.11pm it said the road remained closed and a diversion will be implemented.

The scene on the M8 this evening just before Bathgate heading eastbound. | National World

One driver said: “I was heading home to Edinburgh from Glasgow but all of a sudden traffic ground to a halt. My ETA changed from 7.15pm to 9pm and Maps said delays were going to be about two hours.

“All I’ve seen is that there’s a police incident and a fire engine has driven down the hard shoulder but beyond that, there’s been little communication about what the incident actually is.

“Loads of people are out of their cars and like me they’re probably thinking we’re going to be here for some time yet.”

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “The M8 is closed in both directions at junctions three and four following a report of concern for a person, around 6.10pm on Monday, 12 August, 2024. Officers are in attendance and drivers are asked to avoid the area.”