M8 reopens between Bathgate and Livingston after police called to 'concern for person'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A stretch of Scotland’s busiest motorway was closed for hours after police were alerted to ‘concerns for a person’.
Traffic travelling in both directions was ground to a halt between Bathgate and Livingston at around 6.10pm on Monday.
Emergency services were in attendance and drivers were urged to avoid the area and find alternative routes where possible.
The road was closed for more than two and a half hours but has since re-opened.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: “The M8 has re-opened following an earlier report about concern for a person at around 6.10pm on Monday, August 12.
“The incident has been resolved safely. Drivers are thanked for their patience.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.