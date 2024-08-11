Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Travel plans have been thrown into chaos today after ScotRail cancelled services at short notice amid temporary timetable changes.

The rail operator has slashed services across the country, with the temporary timetable set to be in place until ‘at least August 30’.

It said the timetable had been introduced as a result of ‘the ongoing impact of fewer train drivers than normal currently available for overtime or rest day working’ after unions rejected a pay offer in June. ScotRail added that the temporary timetable would ‘provide greater certainty and reliability’ for passengers.

But many have taken to social media today after their travel plans to and from Edinburgh were thrown into chaos as a result of the changes.

Commuters and travellers at Edinburgh's Waverley Station. Picture: PA

One said: “You’ve cancelled the 10.11 service from Croy to Edinburgh! It was on last night when I booked tickets for a show for me and my two kids at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe!” A ScotRail spokesman said this particular cancellation was ‘due to a crew shortage’.

A woman who was making her way into Edinburgh from Glasgow today added: “Absolute chaos trying to reach Edinburgh from Glasgow today. What a shambles.”

ScotRail said 1,660 services would run each day under the new timetable, but that only two trains instead of four would run per hour during peak times on various routes including those between Scotland’s two biggest cities, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

The operator warned that there would be further changes to services today, Sunday, August 11, and said services may be busier than normal due to events such as the Edinburgh Festival and Party at the Palace taking place.

But this has led to passengers complaining of overcrowding and a lack of seats of several services.

One Livingston mum said: “My daughter has just had an awful experience trying to get to work from Livingston to Edinburgh, no one allowed on the train at Edinburgh as it was already full, some football passengers also causing trouble, now having to drive her into Edinburgh and late for work.”

A man was left standing on a train from Edinburgh to Aviemore, which takes around two hours and 45 minutes. He said: “We have paid 107.00 each to stand on an overcrowded train from Edinburgh to Aviemore. This is outrageous! You have no respect for travellers.”

And another said: “I understand that you currently have staffing issues so are running a reduced timetable. What I don’t understand is why some services are being operated with just two or three coaches, which exacerbates overcrowding.”

A statement on the ScotRail website said: “You can check your journey using Journey Planner for weekends and Saturdays up to and including Friday, August 30.

“For Sundays up to and including August 25, you are advised to check your journey on the day of travel. Whilst most reduced timetables are showing in Journey Planners, there may be some additional on the day of cancellations.

Please also take note of any service updates that may be showing with a warning triangle on your displayed journeys.”

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Customer Operations Director, said: “This is another busy weekend for travel across Scotland’s Railway and we are doing everything we can to help customers get to the football match at Hampden and the events in Edinburgh.

“Customers are reminded that with the temporary timetable currently in place, there are fewer services than normal in operation. But to support both the football at the national stadium and the Edinburgh Festivals, we’ve made changes to our services, including extra seats and services and late-night trains to get people to and from Edinburgh.

“With trains expected to be busier than usual, we’re encouraging everyone to allow extra time for travel, and check their journey in advance via our online journey planner.

“Buying return tickets before you board using our mTicket system on our mobile app will help your journey run smoothly.”