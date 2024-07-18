Motorcyclist dies in crash with tanker truck on East Lothian road between Dirleton and Drem
Emergency services were called to reports of the crash on the B1345, around 1.5 miles north of Drem, at around 7.30am on Wednesday. It involved a red Scania tanker and a green Kawasaki ZX 900E1.
Despite efforts by paramedics to save his life, the 21-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tanker was uninjured.
The road was closed for hours while investigations were carried out.
Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of this collision in which a man sadly died, and our thoughts are with his family at this time.
“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who may have dash-cam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible."
Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 0665 of July 17.